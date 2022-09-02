Audio of Armie Hammer Describing a 'Rope Bondage' Fantasy Featured in Opening Minutes of New Doc

Armie Hammer can be heard detailing a sexual fantasy involving rope bondage in the opening minutes of discovery+'s new documentary series House of Hammer.

The first episode of the three-part series, "Love Bomb," opens with a 34-second long audio message from the actor, 36, to an unidentified recipient. In the audio message, Hammer described what he would get to do if he won an unspecified bet.

"Hi, buckle your seatbelt," Hammer said in the audio message. "This is going to be the bet. If I won, I get to come over to your house with my bag of goodies. Inside my bag of goodies, there are several different bundles of Shibari rope; Shibari is the Japanese art of rope bondage."

"My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you, then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you," he continued in the message.

House of Hammer details allegations of abusive behavior from Hammer's ex girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, who said she "lost [her] entire sense of self" during her months-long relationship with Hammer in 2020 and entered a rehab facility after they parted ways.

Todd Williamson/NBCU/Getty; Discovery+

The documentary series also features Hammer's aunt, Casey Hammer, who recently spoke out about the abuse allegations that the actor has denied, saying they're not surprising to her given her family's history.

In an interview with the The Daily Beast published Wednesday ahead of House of Hammer docuseries' premiere, Casey said she "wasn't shocked when the allegations came forward."

"Based on my experiences in my family, I suffered from abuse. It was just a way of life," she told the outlet. "You don't wake up one day and become a monster — it's learned behavior."

Discovery+

Casey continued, "Once [the allegations] started unfolding, I was like, here we go, another Hammer man and something that's being said about them."

"The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family," Discovery+ President of Crime and Investigative Content Jason Sarlanis said in a statement about the new series. "With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn't hide forever."

Hammer was embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape, which the Call Me by Your Name star has denied.

A lawyer for Hammer, Andrew Brettler, previously said in a statement to Vanity Fair, "All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."

The series was directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs; Casey Hammer served as a consultant, according to a news release.

House of Hammer is streaming now on discovery+.