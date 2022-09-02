Audio of Armie Hammer Describing a 'Rope Bondage' Fantasy Featured in Opening Minutes of New Doc

House of Hammer opens with a 34-second long audio message sent by Armie Hammer

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 12:45 PM

Armie Hammer can be heard detailing a sexual fantasy involving rope bondage in the opening minutes of discovery+'s new documentary series House of Hammer.

The first episode of the three-part series, "Love Bomb," opens with a 34-second long audio message from the actor, 36, to an unidentified recipient. In the audio message, Hammer described what he would get to do if he won an unspecified bet.

"Hi, buckle your seatbelt," Hammer said in the audio message. "This is going to be the bet. If I won, I get to come over to your house with my bag of goodies. Inside my bag of goodies, there are several different bundles of Shibari rope; Shibari is the Japanese art of rope bondage."

"My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you, then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you," he continued in the message.

House of Hammer details allegations of abusive behavior from Hammer's ex girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, who said she "lost [her] entire sense of self" during her months-long relationship with Hammer in 2020 and entered a rehab facility after they parted ways.

Armie Hammer, Courtney Vucekovich
Todd Williamson/NBCU/Getty; Discovery+

The documentary series also features Hammer's aunt, Casey Hammer, who recently spoke out about the abuse allegations that the actor has denied, saying they're not surprising to her given her family's history.

In an interview with the The Daily Beast published Wednesday ahead of House of Hammer docuseries' premiere, Casey said she "wasn't shocked when the allegations came forward."

"Based on my experiences in my family, I suffered from abuse. It was just a way of life," she told the outlet. "You don't wake up one day and become a monster — it's learned behavior."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

HOUSE OF HAMMER
Discovery+

Casey continued, "Once [the allegations] started unfolding, I was like, here we go, another Hammer man and something that's being said about them."

"The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family," Discovery+ President of Crime and Investigative Content Jason Sarlanis said in a statement about the new series. "With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn't hide forever."

Hammer was embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape, which the Call Me by Your Name star has denied.

A lawyer for Hammer, Andrew Brettler, previously said in a statement to Vanity Fair, "All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."

The series was directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs; Casey Hammer served as a consultant, according to a news release.

House of Hammer is streaming now on discovery+.

Related Articles
Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer's Aunt 'Wasn't Shocked' by Abuse Allegations Based on Her 'Experiences' with Her Family
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer's Exes Speak Out About His Alleged Cannibalism Fantasy: 'All He Wanted to Ever Talk About'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Is Working at Resort After Being 'Cut Off' from Family Funds (Source)
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer's Lawyer 'Can't Confirm or Deny' Whether Actor Is Selling Timeshares in Cayman Islands
Robert Downey Jr. and Armie Hammer
Robert Downey Jr. Paid for Armie Hammer's 2021 Florida Rehab Stay: Report
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Not Working as Concierge at Grand Cayman Resort Despite Rumors: Report
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock (13036490n) Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer Is Seen In Los Angeles For The First Time Since Moving From The Cayman Islands Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer Is Seen In Los Angeles For The First Time Since Moving From The Cayman Islands, Los Angeles, California, USA - 18 Jul 2022
Armie Hammer Spotted for First Time Since Returning to L.A. with Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers
Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer attend the London Film Critics Circle Awards
Timothée Chalamet on Armie Hammer Controversy: 'Worthy of a Larger Conversation'  
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Exits Treatment Facility Amid Sexual Assault and Abuse Allegations
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer to Celebrate the Holidays with His Kids After Leaving Treatment Facility: Source
Armie Hammer Death on the Nile
'Death on the Nile' Trailer Shows Armie Hammer in Long-Delayed Mystery Filmed Before His Controversy
Elizabeth Chambers; Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer and Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Are 'Slowly Figuring Things Out as a Couple'
SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Director Woody Allen attends "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" photocall at the Kursaal Palace during the San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 18, 2008 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images); Jerry Lewis, 1965. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)
Woody Allen Says He Would've Liked to Work with Jerry Lewis Before His Death: 'Immense Talent'
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer's 'Priority Is to Be Sober' as He and Elizabeth Chambers Focus on Coparenting: Source
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Biggest Bombshells and Revelations from the Defamation Trial