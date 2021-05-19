Aubrey Plaza Wants a Happiest Season Sequel in Which Her Character Ends Up with Clea DuVall

"I want Riley to find love too," Aubrey Plaza tells PEOPLE of her Happiest Season character, when asked if she'd do a sequel

Aubrey Plaza was a fan favorite as Riley in Hulu's Christmas romantic comedy Happiest Season — and she wants her character's journey to continue.

The actress, 36, tells PEOPLE she's "here for it" when asked if she'd do a sequel, in which Riley finds love. "I will never get sick of that question because that's all I want. I want Riley to find love too. Doesn't she deserve it?" Plaza says.

She also noted that a photo of the cast in the end credits hints that Riley ends up finding love, as she's cozied up to the movie's cowriter/director Clea DuVall. "It's implied that I have a new girlfriend and that it is indeed Clea," Plaza teases.

The Happiest Season stars Kristen Stewart as Abby, a young woman who accompanies her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) home for the holidays, with plans to propose. But she soon learns that Harper isn't out of the closet to her conservative family.

Plaza plays Harper's high school girlfriend Riley, who sparks some undeniable chemistry with Abby. "When we sat down to have coffee and talk about the movie, I said to [DuVall] ... I was like, 'If I do this movie, people are going to want Riley to end up at the Abby. That's just what's going to happen because I'm going to go for her. I'm coming for her,'" Plaza says.

"And she was like, 'Well, you're not going to end up with her because you're going to end up with me,'" Plaza adds. "And so if you watch the movie at the end, you see the that there's a photograph, the credits are playing and Clea's in it and we're together."

The Parks and Recreation star has found her own romantic lead, recently revealing that she married longtime beau Jeff Baena. "We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else," she tells PEOPLE.

"And we did enjoy it," Plaza adds. "I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess."

