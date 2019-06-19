Aubrey Plaza Thinks Katherine Schwarzenegger Hit the 'Jackpot' in Marrying Chris Pratt

Aubrey Plaza thinks Chris Pratt is just as much marriage material as Andy Dwyer.

The actress, who played Pratt’s on-screen wife, April Ludgate, in Parks and Recreation, has nothing but kind words for her former costar, 39, who married Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this month.

“Well, I mean, [Pratt’s character] Andy Dwyer was the best husband that anyone could ask for. I think Chris Pratt… I think there’s a lot of similarities between Andy and Chris Pratt just as there are with me and April Ludgate,” Plaza, who stars in Child’s Play, tells PEOPLE.

Plaza, 34, and Pratt’s Parks and Recreation characters tied the knot in season three of the NBC sitcom.

The characters were fan favorites, with Plaza’s pessimistic, sarcastic April providing the perfect foil to Pratt’s lovable goofball Andy.

“So, my bet is that he’s gonna be the most fun husband ever and I think that girl is a lucky, lucky, lucky gal,” Plaza says. “Yeah, it’s a jackpot.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor and Schwarzenegger, 29, were married June 8 at the San Yisdro Ranch in Montecito, California after Pratt popped the question in January.

His Parks and Rec costar Rob Lowe, who played Chris Traeger, was on hand to watch his pal say “I do,” as were the bride’s parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and siblings Patrick, Christopher and Christina.

“She’s still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way,” a source told PEOPLE of Schwarzenegger shortly after the nuptials. “She loves saying ‘husband.’ She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris.”

The blogger gave her new husband a special shout-out on Father’s Day, sharing a picture of him with 6-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband,” she captioned the post. “Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you ♥️”

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple are already looking to the future, and hope to have a child of their own sooner rather than later.

“He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe,” the insider said. “They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

