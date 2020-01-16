Aubrey Plaza Says She Slid Into Joe Jonas’ DMs to Score Free Jonas Brothers Concert Tickets

Aubrey Plaza used her celebrity connections to get her younger sister the best birthday present ever — a free Jonas Brothers concert!

During an interview on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Plaza, 35, revealed that she slid into Joe Jonas‘ Instagram direct messages last year to see if he could get her and her sister Renee, 23, into the Las Vegas show of their Happiness Begins tour.

The Parks and Recreation alum explained that she and Renee had previously gone to a Jonas Brothers concert together 10 years ago.

“Cut to 10 years later, my sister called me in the middle of the night and said, ‘Oh my god, Joe Jonas tagged you on his Instagram Story. You have to capitalize on this, you need to follow him back and you need to get in there with him!'” Plaza shared.

Plaza followed the singer, 30, back on Instagram — and later used that connection to make her sister’s birthday wish come true.

“She called me and was like, ‘My dream is to go to their concert in Vegas for my birthday,'” the actress said. “I was like, ‘Done.’ I’m going to creepily DM Joe now that we’re Facebook buddies or Myspace or whatever. What the kids do.”

“So I DMed him and was like, ‘I know you don’t know me, but I want to take my sister to your concert for her birthday and would you let us in?’ I don’t know how this works,” Plaza laughed. “So then he responded to me right away, very sweetly responded to me, and said, ‘Absolutely, I got you, girl. I got you in!'”

The sisters went to the Vegas show — with Plaza decked out in a black “witch’s cloak” — and even got to hang out backstage with the boy band and join their “entourage” for the night.

“I wore a cloak, I went to the Jonas Brothers concert, they were awesome,” Plaza shared. “They got us right backstage. And we became part of their entourage!”

“All night long we rolled around in Vegas in an SUV caravan,” Plaza said, adding that the group “went clubbing” and hung out for hours after the show. “I told Joe and Nick and Kevin, I was like, ‘I think having someone in a cloak is a cool thing for an entourage, and you guys should consider doing that whenever you’re on tour now.'”

The Jonas Brothers are nearing the end of their Happiness Begins tour, which is set to wrap up with a show in Paris next month.