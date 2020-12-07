"I think a bunch of people on our set got sick," Aubrey Plaza told Stephen Colbert during an interview on The Late Show

Aubrey Plaza Says COVID ‘Was on Our Set’ While Filming Happiest Season: Kristen Stewart 'Got Sick'

Aubrey Plaza says she believes several members of her new hit film unkowingly contracted coronavirus on set back in February.

On Friday, Plaza, 36, told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that Kristen Stewart, 30, was sick while they were filming Hulu's Happiest Season in Pittsburgh.

"COVID was on our set, Kristen got sick," the Parks and Recreation actress said. "We didn't know."

"A lot of people got sick," Plaza added. "It was like the last week in February, so it was like that zone when people were starting to talk about coronavirus but people were kind of laughing about it, nobody understood how serious it was. But I think a bunch of people on our set got sick."

Plaza, who plays Riley in the hit film, said that she questioned the seriousness of the virus when she was flying home after filming wrapped.

"When I was leaving the set and going to the airport on February 29th or something, I said to one of the transpo guys, I was like, 'Do you think I should be worried about this virus thing?' " Plaza recalled. "Like what is going on with this thing?' And he went, 'It is already here.' And I was like, 'What?' He's like, 'Oh that s--- has been in Pittsburgh for a long time.' And I was like, 'Geez, alright.' Anyway, he was right."

Image zoom Aubrey Plaza, Kristen Stewart | Credit: Lacey Terrell/Hulu

Happiest Season, co-written and directed by Clea DuVall, stars Stewart as Abby, who plans on proposing to her girlfriend Harper, played by Mackenzie Davis. Plaza's Riley is Harper's ex.

The film also stars Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen, Mary Holland, Alison Brie and Daniel Levy.

Last week, Variety reported that the film broke premiere records for the streaming service as the most-watched original film on Hulu in its opening weekend.

Image zoom Happiest Season | Credit: Lacey Terrell

DuVall and Stewart previously spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of a lesbian rom-com story getting a major holiday movie.

"I'm a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented," said DuVall, 43. "Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective."

Stewart agreed. "I think I've wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com my whole life," she told PEOPLE. "I'm so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world."