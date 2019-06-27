Aubrey Plaza Says Her Relationship to Boyfriend Is ‘All About Balance’: ‘It Never Gets Stale’

Image zoom Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena George Pimentel/Getty

Aubrey Plaza is opening up about what it’s like to date someone in her industry.

The actress, 34, discussed the working dynamics with her boyfriend, film director Jeff Baena, while promoting Child’s Play (which is in theaters now). Plaza has been dating Baena, 41, since 2011, and over the years they have worked together on projects including the 2017 indie film The Little Hours.

“I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on,” Plaza told PEOPLE.

“So I think that can be really great,” the actress continued. “But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There’s a lot of things we do separately and I think that it’s all about balance.

“I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back. So it’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time a part. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that.”

Plaza’s latest role in Child’s Play is a transition from her traditional acting roles in comedies like Parks and Recreation. The actress decided to take a chance on the film, despite not being a fan of the horror genre.

“I was so excited when I read the script and I think it was such an iconic character and I thought it was such a clever re-imagining of the character that I felt like, ‘You know what? Maybe I’ll just give this a whirl,” she told PEOPLE.

“So I think for me to enter into that place it had to be — it would have be something really special and I don’t know why this was the one, but it just is,” Plaza adds.

Child’s Play is now playing.