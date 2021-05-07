Aubrey Plaza Marries Longtime Love Jeff Baena: 'My Darling Husband'

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena have been together since 2011 and often work together

Congratulations are in order for Aubrey Plaza and her longtime love Jeff Baena!

After a decade together, Plaza, 36, dropped the news of their marriage to Instagram when she called the director, 43, her "darling husband" in a new post Friday. Her rep later confirmed with PEOPLE that the pair have wed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two have been linked since 2011 and she's starred in his movies Life After Beth (2014) and The Little Hours (2017).

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble," Plaza wrote, referring to their next movie together Spin Me Round. The post featured a sweet photo of the longtime couple.

The two have been working together a lot lately, as the actress makes her directorial debut in Showtime's new found footage anthology series Cinema Toast, created by Baena. The couple worked on the series together while quarantining at home.

"We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else," she recently told PEOPLE. "And we did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess."

Back in 2019, Plaza opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with the director as they continue working together throughout their careers.

"I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on," Plaza told PEOPLE.

"So I think that can be really great," the actress continued. "But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There's a lot of things we do separately and I think that it's all about balance."