Aubrey Plaza Says She 'Looked Insane' During Her Audition for 'Scream 4' : 'I Went Full Method'

"Anyway, I blew that one. Didn't make it very far," Aubrey Plaza recalled of her audition for Scream 4 in which she "went full method" for legendary director Wes Craven

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on October 22, 2022 05:59 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic;Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884862l) Emma Roberts, Neve Campbell Scream 4 - 2011 Director: Wes Craven Dimension Films USA Scene Still Horror
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Scream 4.

Aubrey Plaza almost donned the Ghostface mask for an appearance in the Scream franchise.

The actress, 38, revealed during an interview with Hits Radio that she "blew" her audition for 2011's Scream 4, during which she "went full method" as the slasher sequel's killer Jill Roberts, who was ultimately played by Emma Roberts.

"I just remember one of the earlier auditions I had was for [late director] Wes Craven for the Scream remake or something?" she recalled. "They told me, 'You're going in to audition to play a character that you eventually find out is the killer' or whatever. So, I took that really literally, and I was thinking, 'Alright, I'm gonna dress like the killer.'

"And I went in, and I looked terrible. I was really frumpy ... because I thought, I'm a murderer. And then everybody else was glamorous and they all looked great, and I just looked insane. And they were like, 'The whole point is that we're not supposed to know that you were the killer. You pretty much just look like a murderer right away.' Anyway, I blew that one. Didn't make it very far.

"I went full method, and it was a really bad idea," Plaza added.

Emma Roberts, Neve Campbell Scream 4
Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

If Plaza had starred in the movie (which premiered in the early years of her Parks and Recreation run), she would have had to take a stab or two at her good pal Alison Brie, who appeared in Scream 4 as doomed book publicist Rebecca Walters.

They later starred together in Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017), Horse Girl (2020), Happiest Season (2020) and Spin Me Round (2022).

Plaza and Brie's Happiest Season costar Kristen Stewart previously revealed that she almost made a cameo in Scream 4 as well, but turned down an opening death scene, reminiscent of Drew Barrymore's iconic scene in the original 1996 flick.

Stewart, 32, told Slant magazine in March that she was contacted to do a nod to that role, but they ultimately "created a whole sequence where a lot of people got killed to emulate the Drew thing."

"But it was just going to be one person, and I was like, 'I can't do a Drew. I can't touch that,'" Stewart continued. "Do you know what I mean? But, yeah, so then they ended up doing, if I'm remembering correctly, a larger sequence and not just one victim."

After the Scream franchise's fifth installment premiered in January, Scream 6 recently completed filming and is expected to premiere March 31, 2023.

