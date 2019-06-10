Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista and More Set to Present at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV is rolling out the list of star-studded presenters just one week ahead of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore, Storm Reid, Daniel Levy and more are set to present at this year’s show.

Singer Lizzo will also be performing, as well as singer Bazzi, who will perform his hit song “Paradise.”

The long list of celebrity presenters joins host Zachary Levi, who is taking over from Tiffany Haddish’s duties last year. Levi is hosting the show after a successful bow at the box office with his superhero movie Shazam!

But who will they be handing awards over to? Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and RBG all lead the pack of nominees with four nominations apiece.

The popular HBO show has taken fans on a rollercoaster ride for its 8th and final season — and it’s paid off with a nomination for best show. Star Maisie Williams was nominated for best hero, while Emilia Clarke was nominated for best performance in a show.

Williams’ performance as Arya Stark also earned her a second nomination in the category for best fight for her epic showdown with the Night King and his White Walkers.

Fans will also have new categories to choose from when it comes to voting for their favorite performances, including reality royalty, most meme-able moment and best real-life hero.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.