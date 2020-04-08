Attention, Movie Lovers! Best Picture Winner Parasite Is Now Available to Stream on Hulu

Image zoom Neon

Movie lovers, rejoice: Parasite is now available to stream on Hulu.

This year’s Oscar winner for Best Picture landed on the platform Wednesday. The movie explores the differences between social and economic classes in South Korea, with the working class characters fighting against the injustices and liberties taken by their wealthy employers.

Parasite follows as the Kim family slowly but deliberately integrates itself into the lives of the rich Park family, who own an exquisitely designed house formerly built and owned by a renowned architect. As the family fools the Parks into letting them run their day-to-day, a run-in with the former housekeeper threatens to turn their lives upside down.

The movie’s debut on Hulu comes as most of the country — and the world — is under some sort of lockdown or social distancing order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The South Korean movie, directed by Bong Joon Ho, is the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar and the first to ever receive awards in both the International Feature Film and Best Picture categories.

Following his Oscar wins, Bong told reporters through a translator: “I’m just a very strange person. I’ve just done what I’ve always done with great artists.”

“It still feels very surreal. I feel like something will hit me and I will wake up from this dream,” before continuing himself in English, “It’s really f—— crazy!”

Parasite premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May 2019, where it broke more barriers as the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or, the top prize of the festival.

The film’s cast, including stars Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Chang Hyae-Jin, Lee Jung-eun and Lee Sun-kyun, later won the SAG ensemble award.