Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson Light Up Trailer for Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

Wes Anderson has quite the cast to reckon with — as well as a large-scale astronomical event — in Asteroid City.

On Wednesday, Focus Features released the first trailer for 53-year-old Anderson's next film, which "takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955," according to an official synopsis.

"The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events," the synopsis adds.

Anderson's films are known for their large ensemble casts, and this one is no different.

Asteroid City features Jason Schwartzman, Hong Chau, Tom Hanks, Hope Davis, Margot Robbie, Sophia Lillis, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Jake Ryan, Stephen Park, Tony Revolori and more.

Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in Asteroid City (2023). Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

In the nearly 3-minute preview, Schwartzman's character breaks down in the town of Asteroid City, where he calls his father-in-law (Hanks, 66) for help in taking care of his daughters.

Scenes follow that show Schwartzman's character getting acquainted with several inhabitants of and visitors to the town, including a glamorous actress (Johansson, 38).

"They're strange, aren't they? They're children ... compared to normal people," Carell's character says at one point.

Featuring plenty of sweeping desert scenes and Anderson's famously uniquely recognizable use of color and music, the trailer also seems to promise many a lesson about life.

"In my loneliness, I've learned to give complete and unquestioning faith to the people I love," Hanks' character tells Schwartzman's. "I don't know if that includes you, but it included my daughter and your four children."

Poster for Asteroid City (2023). Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

In November 2021, Stevens, 59, told Vulture the film carries "probably the best, the wildest cast since The Bridge on the River Kwai," while he spoke with the outlet about Anderson's 2021 film The French Dispatch.

"Most of the actors in this film have been in theater except for the kids. We were all bubbled together in a hotel, which was an old monastery," he added of the production at the time. "I think it's going to be quite an extravaganza."

Anderson — whose last three films include The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Isle of Dogs (2018) and The French Dispatch — cowrote the upcoming movie with Francis Ford Coppola's son Roman Coppola.

Asteroid City lands in select theaters June 16, and nationwide June 23.