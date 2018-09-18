Asia Argento Is Seeking 'Substantial Damages' from Rose McGowan Over 'False' Sexual Assault Claims

Asia Argento is following through on her threat of legal action towards Rose McGowan.

Argento, 42 — who has been accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy — tweeted on Monday demanding McGowan to apologize or face legal action for a statement she released indicating that Argento had lied to her about the sexual assault claim. The Italian actress gave McGowan, 45, and her model girlfriend Rain Dove 24 hours to apologize.

Early Tuesday morning, Argento tweeted, informing McGowan that her time was up.

“To @rosemcgowan. The 24hr deadline given to retract your recent false statements about me has now passed. I must inform you & @raindovemodel that I’ve instructed Mishcon de Reya to seek substantial damages for deception, fraud, coercion and libel. You will hear from them shortly,” the tweet read.

To @rosemcgowan. The 24hr deadline given to retract your recent false statements about me has now passed. I must inform you & @raindovemodel that I’ve instructed Mishcon de Reya to seek substantial damages for deception, fraud, coercion and libel. You will hear from them shortly. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) September 18, 2018

Neither McGowan nor Argento immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

McGowan was one of Argento’s closest allies as the #MeToo movement grew to prominence after both women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. But McGowan appeared to denounce the actress in August after a bombshell report by The New York Times alleged that Argento had paid $380,000 to silence a young actor who accused the Italian star of sexual assault.

RELATED: Rose McGowan Says Asia Argento Lied to Her About ‘Horrible’ Sexual Assault Claims

Jimmy Bennett — now 22 — claimed that Argento sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room two months after he turned 17. (In California, 18 is the age of consent.)

Argento denied Bennett’s allegations, but McGowan said she was in distress over the report. “I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago,” McGowan wrote on Twitter. “Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”

McGowan later released a statement where she claimed Argento had confessed to sleeping with Bennett in texts sent to Rain Dove. McGowan also alleged Argento “had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12.”

Dove later went to the police, with McGowan’s support.