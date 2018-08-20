Asia Argento, Weinstein Accuser, Made Deal with Accuser Who Once Played Her Son: Report

Asia Argento, a #MeToo activist and one of Harvey Weinstein‘s most high-profile accusers, recently reached a financial settlement with her own accuser, according to a bombshell report by The New York Times.

Citing documents sent to the newspaper, the report says that in the months after her allegations against Weinstein, the 42-year-old actress reached a $380,000 financial agreement with her own accuser, Jimmy Bennett, who once played Argento’s son in 2004’s The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.

The actor and musician claimed that in a California hotel room years earlier, Argento, then 37, sexually assaulted Bennett, then two months removed from his 17th birthday. (In California, 18 is the age of consent.)

An agent for Argento did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and the Times says Argento and her reps did not respond to multiple requests for comments in the days leading up to the story’s publication on Sunday.

Argento’s late boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain — who died of suicide on June 8 — “helped Ms. Argento navigate the matter,” the Times reports, though additional details about his involvement were not available.

As part the settlement, Bennett forfeited the copyright to a selfie from May 9, 2013 — which was among the documents the Times said it received and verified with three people familiar with the case — of Bennett and Argento lying in bed, according to the Times.

A different photo of Argento and Bennett posted on May 9, 2013 remained on her Instagram account as of publication of this story.

Bennett’s notice of intent to sue — sent in November — asked for $3.5 million in damages for the intentional infliction of emotional distress, lost wages, assault, and battery, according to the Times.

The actor and musician’s attorney, Gordon K. Sattro, wrote in the notice of intent that Bennett’s “feelings about that day were brought to the forefront recently when Ms. Argento took the spotlight as one of the many victims of Harvey Weinstein,” the Times reported.

Bennett declined an interview with the Times, but the outlet reports that Sattro told the newspaper, “In the coming days Jimmy will continue doing what he has been doing over the past months and years, focusing on his music.”

Argento’s attorney lawyer Carrie Goldberg reportedly wrote Argento about the agreement and payment in an email obtained by the Times, describing the payment as “helping Mr. Bennett.”

“We hope nothing like this ever happens to you again,” Goldberg wrote, according to the Times. “You are a powerful and inspiring creator and it is a miserable condition of life that you live among shitty individuals who’ve preyed on both your strengths and your weaknesses.”

Argento was one of the over 60 women who have accused disgraced movie mogul Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment, and rape. She alleged in a New Yorker piece by Ronan Farrow that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 1997.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

“In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes,” Argento said at the Cannes Film Festival’s Closing Ceremony earlier this year. “I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground.”

This is a developing story.