Asia Argento is taking a moment to “celebrate” Harvey Weinstein‘s recent guilty verdict.

On Monday, a New York City jury found the 67-year-old film producer guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, according to The New York Times. He was acquitted on three other charges.

Although more than 80 women — including Argento, 44 — have claimed they were victimized by Weinstein, according to the Times, the charges in the Manhattan trial were focused on only two women: former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

In October 2017, Argento came forward with her story, alleging that Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 21.

Applauding the conviction on Instagram, Argento posted a smiling selfie along with fellow Weinstein accuser, model Samantha Panagrosso, dedicating the #MeToo victory to her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain.

“Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist,” she began the caption. “Two survivors cry and and celebrate. Thank you God. Thank you to all the brave women. Thank you judge and jury in NYC — @samyliscious — this one goes out to you Anthony ❤️.”

According to Argento, in 1997, a producer that worked for Weinstein invited her to what she was told was a Miramax party at a hotel in France. When she arrived, however, there was no one allegedly there except for Weinstein — in a hotel room.

Argento claimed she was left alone with Weinstein, who at first praised her work before leaving the room and returning in a bathrobe. “He asks me to give a massage. I was, like, ‘Look man, I am no f—g fool,’” Argento said in a New Yorker story. “But, looking back, I am a f—g fool. And I am still trying to come to grips with what happened.”

Argento said Weinstein forced her legs apart before performing oral sex on her while she asked him, repeatedly, to stop. Argento said she was “terrified” of him, adding: “It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare.”

When the New Yorker story was published, Bourdain — who died by suicide in 2018 — voiced his support for his girlfriend, tweeting: “I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world.”

Weinstein’s verdict, reached by a jury of five women and seven men in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, means the disgraced Hollywood heavyweight could be sent to prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

Other actresses who have spoken out about Weinstein include Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Daryl Hannah.

Ahead of the New York trial, 25 women — not including those whose accusations were presented in court — issued a statement saying the trial was “critical to show that predators everywhere will be held accountable,” according to The Washington Post.

“Thanks to the courage of so many women who risked everything to come forward — this ugly facade came down and [Weinstein] finally faced a public and professional reckoning for his actions,” said the statement.

A representative for Weinstein wasn’t immediately reached to comment on the new charges when they occurred, but in a prior statement to PEOPLE, his spokesperson said “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.