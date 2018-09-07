Asia Argento Slams Rose McGowan for 'False Claims' Over Sexual Assault Allegation: She's 'Wrong'

Asia Argento is firing back at Rose McGowan‘s recent statement denouncing Argento, who’s been accused of sexual assault.

In late August, McGowan urged Argento to “do the right thing” and “be honest” after the Italian actress was accused of having sex with an underage boy in 2013. McGowan, 44, claimed a person she is dating, named Rain Dove, told her Argento, 42, had confessed to sleeping with Jimmy Bennett, 22, who has accused Argento of allegedly sexually assaulting him when he was 17. She also alleged Argento “had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12.”

Argento has denied having any sexual relationship with Bennett.

On Friday, Argento responded to McGowan’s statement on Twitter, saying, “It is a shame @rosemcgowan is not prepared to accept when she is wrong … Rose’s statement continues to make false claims.”

It is a shame that @rosemcgowan is not prepared to accept when she is wrong. @raindovemodel accepted she was wrong, but her tweet has been deleted. Rose's statement continues to make false claims. pic.twitter.com/OcHyJp6Rum — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) September 7, 2018

In the tweet, Argento also referenced Rain Dove, explaining that, unlike McGowan, Rain Dove was willing to acknowledge making a mistake when spreading information about Argento’s relationship with Bennett. Argento attached a screenshot of a tweet that Argento claimed Dove had since deleted.

The image showed Rain Dove allegedly apologizing for misinterpreting texts that the model had previously submitted to the police as part of Bennett’s case against Argento.

In one of the texts Argento sent to Dove, TMZ reported she allegedly wrote, “The public knows nothing, only what NYT wrote. Which is one-sided. The horny kid jumped me.”

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan

Neither McGowan nor Rain Dove immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

As two of the first women to tell their stories of sexual assault by disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, Argento and McGowan are both prominent figureheads of the #MeToo movement.

According to The Times, Bennett, now 22, claimed that in 2013, then-37-year-old Argento sexually assaulted Bennett in a California hotel room two months after he turned 17. (In California, 18 is the age of consent.) Bennett claimed in legal documents obtained by The Times that Argento kissed him before performing oral sex on him and engaging in intercourse at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California.

Jimmy Bennett Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The news shook the #MeToo movement, and McGowan tweeted shortly after it broke: “I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”

McGowan also asked that people remain as civil as possible as the story unfolds in a since-deleted tweet. “None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed,” she wrote. “Be gentle.”

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan

A week later the actress and activist released a statement urging Argento to “do the right thing” and “be honest” and “be better” after Dove allegedly told her that Argento admitted via text message to “sleeping with” Bennett.

In it, McGowan also wrote a message directly to Argento: “You were my friend. I loved you. You’ve spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement … I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be better — I hope you can be, too.”