Asia Argento is remembering her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, after his death at age 61.

The actress, 42, posted a selfie of the two on her social media on Friday, exactly two weeks since Bourdain was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France while in the country filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown.

The sweet shot features the two smiling at the camera, seemingly on vacation somewhere.

“Two weeks without you,” she captioned the picture.

— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) June 22, 2018

Argento, an Italian actress prominent in the #metoo movement, and Bourdain had been dating for more than a year. The pair met during the filming of Parts Unknown in 2016 and began dating a year later. Argento collaborated with Bourdain on his show, and recently directed an upcoming episode set in Hong Kong.

Following the news of Bourdain’s death, Argento released a statement on social media.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” she wrote on Twitter. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated.”

One day after Bourdain was cremated in France, the actress posted a photo on social media describing her mental state.

In the image, Argento — who was spending time with friends in Berlin — could be seen holding a piece of paper with the words “I’m a f— mess inside” crossed out and replaced with the following message: “I’m fine.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.