Asia Argento Reveals New 'Revenge' Dagger Tattoo as She Tells Rose McGowan 'Bye Bye'

Asia Argento has seemingly taken her feud with Rose McGowan to a painful new level.

The Italian actress, 43, added a new tattoo to her collection with her new piece of ink depicting a dagger with a single drop of red blood dripping from it.

Posting a photo of her tattoo on Instagram Stories, Argento seemingly sent a message to McGowan, 45, tagging her former friend in the posting and writing, “Bye bye @rosemcgowan @marcomanzotattoo.”

Argento has been estranged from her one-time pal since McGowan sided with 22-year-old actor Jimmy Bennett who accused Argento of sexually assaulting him when he was 17. Argento has denied the allegation.

In the second photo of her other foot, Argento wrote, “Significato: vendetta consumata @francescabonidesign @marcomazotattoo.”

Asia Argento's new tattoos Asia Argento Instagram

The Italian phrase roughly translates to consumed by revenge or revenge completed.

The tattoo comes just days after McGowan apologized to Argento in a statement after alleging the actress had been sent nude photographs via text of Bennett when he was 12.

Bennett did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment and PEOPLE has not confirmed whether he sent inappropriate text messages to Argento, as she allegedly claimed. Argento’s attorney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In response, Argento tweeted, “Although I am grateful to @rosemcgowan for her full apology following her groundless allegations about me, if she had issued it earlier, I may have kept my job on X-Factor and avoided the constant accusations of paedophilia [sic] which I have been subjected to in real-life and online.”

She added in a second tweet, “Now go on, live your life and stop hurting other people, will you Rose? Best wishes.”

Bennett accused Argento of sexually assaulting him in 2013 when he was 17.

Argento denied ever having “a sexual relationship” with Bennett and said she was “deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false.”