Asia Argento Says She's 'Fine' and Relying on God 1 Day After Anthony Bourdain's Cremation

Asia Argento is doing alright as she continues to cope with her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain’s suicide.

One day after the Parts Unknown host was cremated in France, the Italian actress posted a photo on social media describing her mental state.

In the image, Argento — who is currently in Berlin, spending time with friends — could be seen holding a piece of paper with the words “I’m a f— mess inside” crossed out and replaced with the following message: “I’m fine.”

She also shared a photograph taken with one of her friends, which she captioned: “Berlin Sisterhood.”

Hours later, Argento also shared an image of a prayer written in Spanish, beseeching God to give her guidance and help her to know that he’s with her wherever she goes, guiding her thoughts and actions.

The message ended by wishing everybody a happy and blessed Thursday.

On Wednesday, Argento also seemingly referenced Bourdain’s death when she shared photos and videos of Judee Sill’s 1971 breakup song “Jesus Was a Cross Maker” on her Instagram Story during a get-together with actress and close friend, Rose McGowan.

The chef, TV show host and author, 61, was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France on June 8 while in the country filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown with his close friend, French chef Eric Ripert.

In 1979, Sill, a troubled alt-singer/songwriter, died of suicide at age 35. Sill overdosed on opiates and cocaine in her North Hollywood apartment, according to the Los Angeles coroner who ruled her death a suicide as reported by the Washington Post.

“I was having a really unhappy romance with this guy: he was a bandit and a heartbreaker. So one morning I woke up and realized that ‘he’s a bandit and a heartbreaker’ rhymes with ‘but Jesus was a crossmaker.’ And I knew that even that wretched bastard was not beyond redemption. It’s true, it’s true; I swear. It saved me, this song. It was writing this song or suicide, y’know?” Sill said in 1971 about the meaning of the song’s lyrics.

Argento, an Italian actress prominent in the #metoo movement, and Bourdain had been dating for more than a year. The pair met during the filming of Parts Unknown in 2016 and began dating a year later. Argento collaborated with Bourdain on his show, and recently directed an upcoming episode set in Hong Kong.

Argento’s friend, who had spent time with Bourdain recently, previously told PEOPLE that Bourdain “was madly in love with Asia” before his death last week.

“Like a teenage boy just absolutely lovestruck,” the friend said of Bourdain’s feelings for Argento, adding, “He would have done anything for her, and that was a little red flag for some of his friends.”

