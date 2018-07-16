Asia Argento Says Anthony Bourdain’s Suicide 'Obsession' Is 'Heart Wrenching:' 'I Never Knew'

Asia Argento has spoken out about an article compiling a list of times her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain publicly brought up committing suicide before his death, calling it a “heart wrenching read.”

“I never knew about this obsession of his. He never told me,” she wrote on social media, sharing a link to the document, which was released earlier this month.

The three-page piece begins with a description of a 2016 episode of Parts Unknown that took place in Buenos Aires, in which Bourdain filmed a therapy session where he said he felt “very isolated” and described his lifestyle as “crushingly lonely.”

During the session, he also spoke about how something as trivial as eating a bad meal at an airport could send him “into a spiral of depression that can last for days,” before adding that he felt he’d “always” had that personality trait.

The article then went on to detail 19 separate instances where the late chef publicly mentioned killing himself. The first listed instance occurred in 2000, while the most recent took place in October 2017.

Bourdain, who was found dead of suicide in a hotel room in France last month, also specifically mentioned killing himself in a hotel room twice in the list of complied quotes.

Argento, an Italian actress prominent in the #MeToo movement, and Bourdain had been in a relationship for more than a year. The pair met while filming Parts Unknown in 2016 and began dating a year later. Argento, 42, collaborated with Bourdain on his CNN show, and recently directed an episode set in Hong Kong.

In one of Bourdain’s final interviews before his death, the chef reflected on a low point in his relationship with Argento.

“The worst thing Asia ever said to me, she’d had a bad day, she was doing a play in uh, Turin? Somewhere in Italy. And she was rehearsing and she’d had a really bad day with the director. Dude, of course. And she comes home and she’s f— furious,” he remarked during a February interview with Popula, which was conducted a few days after PEOPLE traveled with him to Lafayette, Louisiana for the filming of an episode of Parts Unknown.

“And we’re texting back and forth, cause we only argue by text. She’s like, f— angry. F— you too! You always wanna win! You always wanna win!” he continued, adding that “I was really offended by this. I was so hurt by this.”

“I do not need to win,” Bourdain explained in the interview. “I am not a competitive person. I need to survive.”

Last week, 45 prominent members of the #MeToo movement — including Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette, Terry Crews, Anthony Rapp and Mira Sorvino — signed an open letter of support for Argento, who they say has been blamed her for the death of the 61-year-old celebrated chef by online trolls.

“Asia has now found herself on the receiving end of vicious cyberbullying and repulsive slander at the hands of internet trolls who hold her responsible for Anthony’s death,” the statement, obtained by The Wrap, states. “She has been accused of everything from causing her boyfriend’s suicide to trying to use her “survivor status” and the #MeToo movement to advance her career.”

“We are here to ask those who are angry and grieving the loss of Anthony to find a healthy outlet for their pain,” the statement continued. “Asia is a survivor, just as we are, and her fame and outward show of strength does not make her any less vulnerable. Asia is not a headline — she is a human being, and she is in horrific pain.”

