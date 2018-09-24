Asia Argento Tearfully Admits She 'Was Angry' at Anthony Bourdain for 'Abandoning Me, My Kids'

Asia Argento is opening up about the emotions she felt following the death of her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain.

In an interview with DailyMailTV, which will be broadcast in full on Monday and Tuesday, Argento tearfully explained that she initially felt angry after learning Bourdain had been found dead of suicide.

“I was angry [at him], yes, for abandoning me, my kids,” the Italian actress, 42, tearfully remarked. “But now it’s been replaced just by this loss, this hole, that cannot be filled by anything.”

She also shared that “the anger kept me alive, because otherwise this desperation has no end.”

Bourdain and Argento began dating after meeting during the filming of his CNN show Parts Unknown in 2016. Prior to their relationship, Argento was married to director Michele Civetta. They have one child together, Nicola Giovanna, born in 2008. She also has another child, Anna Lou Castoldi, 17, with musician Marco Castoldi.

Bourdain also has an 11-year-old daughter Ariane, to whom he left the majority of his $1.21 million fortune.

In August, Argento was accused of sexually assaulting former actor Jimmy Bennett, now 22, in a California hotel room two months after he turned 17. (In California, 18 is the age of consent.)

Argento has repeatedly denied Bennett’s allegations. She said in a previous statement, “I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett.”

Rose McGowan, who became one of Argento’s closest allies as the #MeToo movement grew to prominence after both women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, appeared to denounce the actress after the allegations became public in a bombshell report by The New York Times.

“I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago,” McGowan wrote on Twitter, as she addressed the distress she felt over the report. “Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”

McGowan later released a statement where she claimed Argento had confessed to sleeping with Bennett in texts sent to Rain Dove. McGowan also alleged Argento “had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12.”

Dove later went to the police, with McGowan’s support.

“You were my friend. I loved you. You’ve spent and risked a lot to stand with the MeToo movement,” McGowan wrote in her statement. “I really hope you find your way through this process to rehabilitation and betterment. Anyone can be better — I hope you can be, too.”

Earlier this month, Argento announced that she was seeking “substantial damages” from McGowan for making “false” claims against her.