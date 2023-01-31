Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'F---ing Pissed' at Media Attention on Him from Ex Demi Moore's Memoir

For Ashton Kutcher, the time surrounding the release of his ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir was not easy.

Speaking with Esquire for a digital cover interview, the Your Place or Mine actor, 44, admitted he was "f---ing pissed" when the tell-all book, Inside Out, was released, due to the attention it put on him and his family.

"I'd finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [wife Mila Kunis], and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids' school," Kutcher said.

But despite his issues with the media circus, he harbors no ill will toward Moore, 60.

"I don't want to open anything up in that realm," Kutcher said.

Ashton Kutcher for Esquire. Billy Kidd

Moore and Kutcher began dating in 2003 after meeting at a dinner with mutual friends, and were married in 2005. They finalized their divorce in 2013, after splitting two years earlier.

Among the claims in the G.I. Jane actress's memoir was one that her ex-husband questioned whether alcoholism was real or not, and that he cheated on her multiple times. (Reps for Kutcher did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment about said claims at the time of the book's publication.)

Following the release of Inside Out, a source told PEOPLE that although Kutcher wasn't happy about it, "He pretty much ignores it."

"He is busy with a full life and has moved on," added the insider.

Ashton Kutcher on the cover of Esquire. Billy Kidd

Addressing when his relationship with Moore became public in 2003, Kutcher told Esquire in his cover profile, "The moment that information broke, my life changed."

But, the Ranch star allowed, "It's stupid to complain about things that you're contributing to," referring to his own involvement in the social-media circus surrounding his and Moore's romance.

He also recalled the negative feelings he had about himself following the split, explaining, "Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce."

"Divorce feels like a wholesale f---ing failure. You failed at marriage," Kutcher added.

The actor later tied the knot with his That '70s Show costar Kunis, 39, in 2015. The pair share two children: daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.