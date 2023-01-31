Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'F---ing Pissed' at Media Attention on Him from Ex Demi Moore's Memoir

"I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila, and my life and my family," he said of the time before Moore's book release

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 03:03 PM
Ashton Kutcher Esquire Magazine
Ashton Kutcher for Esquire. Photo: Billy Kidd

For Ashton Kutcher, the time surrounding the release of his ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir was not easy.

Speaking with Esquire for a digital cover interview, the Your Place or Mine actor, 44, admitted he was "f---ing pissed" when the tell-all book, Inside Out, was released, due to the attention it put on him and his family.

"I'd finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [wife Mila Kunis], and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids' school," Kutcher said.

But despite his issues with the media circus, he harbors no ill will toward Moore, 60.

"I don't want to open anything up in that realm," Kutcher said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ashton Kutcher Esquire Magazine
Ashton Kutcher for Esquire. Billy Kidd

Moore and Kutcher began dating in 2003 after meeting at a dinner with mutual friends, and were married in 2005. They finalized their divorce in 2013, after splitting two years earlier.

Among the claims in the G.I. Jane actress's memoir was one that her ex-husband questioned whether alcoholism was real or not, and that he cheated on her multiple times. (Reps for Kutcher did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment about said claims at the time of the book's publication.)

Following the release of Inside Out, a source told PEOPLE that although Kutcher wasn't happy about it, "He pretty much ignores it."

"He is busy with a full life and has moved on," added the insider.

Ashton Kutcher Esquire Magazine
Ashton Kutcher on the cover of Esquire. Billy Kidd

Addressing when his relationship with Moore became public in 2003, Kutcher told Esquire in his cover profile, "The moment that information broke, my life changed."

But, the Ranch star allowed, "It's stupid to complain about things that you're contributing to," referring to his own involvement in the social-media circus surrounding his and Moore's romance.

He also recalled the negative feelings he had about himself following the split, explaining, "Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce."

"Divorce feels like a wholesale f---ing failure. You failed at marriage," Kutcher added.

The actor later tied the knot with his That '70s Show costar Kunis, 39, in 2015. The pair share two children: daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.

Related Articles
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson's New Memoir: Biggest Bombshells and Revelations, from Jack Nicholson to JFK Jr.
Ashton Kutcher Esquire Magazine
Ashton Kutcher Reflects on Teen Arrest for Breaking Into High School: 'Humiliating and Embarrassing'
Model Gia Carangi (Photo by Laurie Sagalyn/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Liebowitz/Citadel Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880251f) Angelina Jolie Gia - 1998 Citadel Ent USA Television
Angelina Jolie's 'Gia' Turns 25: Behind the Death of the Italian-American Model Who Inspired Movie
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm 'Bad Boys 4' Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and actress Demi Moore arrive at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking's 13th Annual Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Recalls Feeling Like a 'Wholesale F---ing Failure' After Demi Moore Divorce
Seth Rogen Houseplant
Seth Rogen Says Wife Lauren Miller 'Held My Hand' in Creating Cannabis-Inspired Brand Houseplant
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keanu Reeves Calls 'John Wick: Chapter 4' His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever: They 'Trained Me Up'
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson Says 'It's Emotional' to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary
Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon attend The Martin Katz Jewel Suite Debuts At The New York Palace Hotel on November 13, 2013 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson Says She Found a Crack Pipe in Family Christmas Tree While Married to Rick Salomon
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson Says Short Marriage to Her Builder-Bodyguard 'Ended Up Being a Disaster'
Harry Potter costars, Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis
Rupert Grint and His 'Harry Potter' Costars Have a WhatsApp Group Chat Called 'The Potterheads'
Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy: Report
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Would 'Crumble' Without Fan Support After Alec's Criminal Charges
Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Go to Paris to Solve a New Case in 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer
Abigail Breslin Ira Kunyansky wedding
Abigail Breslin Reveals She Wed Longtime Love Ira Kunyansky: 'Ya Girl Got Married'