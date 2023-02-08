Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Awkward on Red Carpet with Reese Witherspoon to Avoid 'Affair' Rumors

During a podcast guest spot Wednesday, Kutcher addressed the now-viral assessment of his red-carpet chemistry with Your Place or Mine costar Witherspoon

By
Published on February 8, 2023 09:23 AM
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Feb 2023
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ashton Kutcher is explaining why he looked a bit awkward on the red carpet with his Your Place or Mine costar Reese Witherspoon.

While at their Netflix film's premiere in Los Angeles last week, Kutcher wore a serious expression and kept his hands in his pockets while standing next to a smiling Witherspoon — something the 45-year-old revealed Wednesday was on purpose.

"Here's the thing: If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her," Kutcher explained during a guest spot on the Chicks in the Office podcast. "Like, the rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her."

Even Witherspoon, 46, said she got a message from Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, who poked fun at them for their lack of chemistry.

During a Friday appearance on Today, the Morning Show star said she got an email from Kunis, 39, whom she calls a friend. "She even emailed us last night," she said the day after the premiere. "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.' "

Addressing working with Kutcher, Witherspoon added, "It's just fun 'cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Mila Kunis arrives at the FOX's "Family Guy" 400th Episode Celebration; Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Mila Kunis; Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Of anticipating working with Witherspoon, Kutcher said on Chicks in the Office, "I was scared — like, I was intimidated by her. I was like, 'Man, I can't believe Reese Witherspoon is sending me video messages.' "

The Iowa-born actor, wearing a "Dad" baseball cap (he and Kunis share two kids: daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6), said that Witherspoon is the one who pulled him back into the world of rom-coms "after a decade."

"She's such a badass," the Punk'd alum said. "She has such a presence ... she has so much range, she can do drama, she can do comedy, she can do everything. She's such a movie star."

PEOPLE had an exclusive look at Your Place or Mine, written by Aline Brosh McKenna (27 Dresses, The Devil Wears Prada, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and serving as her big-screen directorial debut.

Witherspoon and Kutcher lead the cast of the romantic comedy as Debbie and Peter, "best friends and total opposites" who learn a valuable life lesson from a little change of scenery.

"She craves routine with her son in L.A.; he thrives on change in N.Y.," reads an official logline. "When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need."

Speaking with PEOPLE about Your Place or Mine in December 2022, Kutcher said signing up for the film was an "easy" decision, as he "finally got the opportunity" to collaborate with Witherspoon and McKenna, 55, "two women I have wanted to work with for years."

The film is co-produced by McKenna, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Lauren Neustadter and Witherspoon, the latter of whom Kutcher said working with "is like hanging out with a best friend."

"We just had fun!" he raved of their time on set. "I can talk to Reese about anything — acting, business, kids, media, football. She's always game."

And Witherspoon couldn't have agreed more, telling PEOPLE of Kutcher, "I think he's so funny. We have a very similar sense of humor and timing."

Your Place or Mine is streaming Friday on Netflix.

Related Articles
Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser School Ties - 1992
Brendan Fraser Says He and Matt Damon Were Fully Nude for 'School Ties' Shower Scene: 'It Was Scary'
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee 'Pamela: A Love Story' film premiere
Pamela Anderson's Sons Share Sweet Messages of Support: 'Your Positivity Is So Inspiring'
You People (2023) - Ending Scene | Jonah Hill Eddie Murphy Lauren London
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' Kiss Was Faked with CGI, Costar Claims
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver Says She Felt 'Invisible' When 'Standing Next to' Arnold Schwarzenegger During Marriage
Mila Kunis arrives at the FOX's "Family Guy" 400th Episode Celebration; Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for Looking 'So Awkward' on Red Carpet
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoSj5ClDu5s/. Courteney Cox/Instagram
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Put Fun Twist on 'Dirty Dancing' Lift — with Help from Ed Sheeran!
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. to Reunite in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel: Reports
Alicia Silverstone Reunites with Clueless Costar Elisa Donovan in Full Throwback Ad for Rakuten
Alicia Silverstone Reunites with 'Clueless' Costar Elisa Donovan in Full Rakuten Super Bowl Ad
Gwyneth Paltrow Blythe Danner
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Beautiful and Strong' Mother Blythe Danner Happy 80th Birthday: 'A Joy'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rita Ora is seen on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Rita Ora is seen on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rita Ora Goes Nearly Nude in Sheer Backless Dress for Her Pre-Grammy Party in L.A.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ben Simmons, wearing Polo Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Eiza González attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)
Eiza Gonzalez and NBA Star Ben Simmons Have Been Dating 'for a Few Weeks,' Source Says
5883215r
Reese Witherspoon Says 'There Is No 'Legally Blonde 3' Without Jennifer Coolidge'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn4zNRUOzRP/?hl=en. Miranda Lambert/Instagram
Miranda Lambert on Posting Husband's Abs Online: 'If You Look Like That, You Got to Share Your Gift'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Jokes She's Taking 'Some Bets' on Whether Baby or New Show Arrives First
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Ashton Kutcher attends World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); British singer and actor Harry Styles arrives for the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 1, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Ashton Kutcher Praised Harry Styles' Karaoke Before Knowing He Was a Singer: I Felt 'So Dumb'
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'