Ashton Kutcher Tweets Support for Wife Mila Kunis' Native Ukraine amid Russian Invasion

Mila Kunis was born and raised in Ukraine until the age of 7 when she and her family immigrated to the United States

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Ashton Kutcher is standing in solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

The That '70s Show alum, 44, showed support for wife Mila Kunis' native country amid the ongoing crisis. "I stand with Ukraine," Kutcher posted Friday on Twitter, before also retweeting an image of the Ukrainian flag.

The statement from the actor comes after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine earlier this week following months of warning.

President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region. Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

Kunis, 38, was born and raised in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, until the age of 7. During an interview with the The Los Angeles Times in 2008, the actress revealed she and her family fled the country and immigrated to the United States "right at the fall [of the Soviet Union]."

"It was very communist, and my parents wanted my brother and me to have a future, and so they just dropped everything," Kunis explained. "They came with $250."

She said that she "adjusted fairly quickly and fairly well" to life in the States. However, the Bad Moms star confessed that she "blocked out second grade completely" due to the initial struggle to blend in.

"I cried every day," she said. "I didn't understand the people. I didn't understand the language."

Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California. Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Following Russia's invasion, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also shown their support for Ukraine by assisting refugees who are fleeing their homes to safety.

The couple pledged to match donations as they encouraged their followers to pitch in and help Ukrainians displaced by the ongoing conflict.

Reynolds, 45, wrote on Twitter, "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries."

"They need protection. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support," he added with a link to the United Nations' refugee donation website.

Lively, 34, also shared a similar message on Instagram, where she reposted an image from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, showing a child being held and reaching out to another person's waiting arms.

"@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 💙⬆️💛 link in bio to donate," Lively wrote in the caption.

She added, "@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families 💙💛."