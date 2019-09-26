Ashton Kutcher Urges to Have President Trump Impeached as Ex Demi Moore Accuses Him of Cheating

Ashton Kutcher is joining Democratic lawmakers in their fight to have President Donald Trump impeached.

In a series of public texts, the actor, 41, is sharing his stance on the current political situation and why he believes the president should no longer be in office.

On Tuesday evening, following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that House Democrats would be moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump, Kutcher tweeted out a phone number, urging the public to text him to find out “truth.”

As new details have come out about Kutcher and former wife Demi Moore‘s relationship, there was speculation that his “truth” was in reference to Moore’s allegations from her new memoir, Inside Out. (In it, she claims that he cheated twice on her among other thing.) But it turns out that’s not the case.

When followers first text the number, Kutcher responds with a link, urging them to click for more information from the celebrity.

For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

In a follow-up message, the actor begins to discuss his thoughts on Trump’s possible impeachment — which has gained steam amid a spiraling controversy about Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to investigate Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s political rival, and Biden’s son Hunter.

There have been additional reports that Trump had U.S. aid to Ukraine frozen, in what critics say was a tactic to push the country’s officials for Biden dirt, but Trump said the two things were unrelated and that he wanted European allies to contribute more to Ukraine.

Kutcher shared that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, recently met with Zelensky and Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska.

“My gut: He is committed to eliminating corruption in Ukraine. He’s also committed to ending the war and grateful for the US financial commitment because they needed it,” Kutcher wrote in the public message.

The actor then switched the topic to his thoughts on Trump’s relationship with Zelensky.

“If our president used that financial aid to leverage president Zelensky to investigate Biden should be impeached. If our president did not use it as leverage and simply encouraged president Zelensky to investigate Biden without cause he should be impeached,” he continued.

Lamest text I’ve ever gotten ….🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yZyqOZqLeu — Michelle (@Proberbs31Mommy) September 25, 2019

Adding, “If you like President Trump or not America is the priority soliciting foreign interference in our election in [sic] unAmerican.”

The Ranch star was also very active on Twitter Wednesday, sending out several tweets seemingly about the president.

“Buzz words: witch hunt, collusion, fake news. Ignore it all just look at facts,” he wrote in one tweet.

“It’s not about what he says or what they think. Or what I think. It’s about what you think,” another post read.

“We won’t all come to the same conclusion an that’s ok. But let’s not let this rip us further apart,” Kutcher ended the thread.

President Trump has denied wrongdoing and called his critics presidential harassers who are on a “witch hunt.”