Ashton Kutcher Tells Mourning That '70s Show Costars Tanya Roberts Is Alive: 'She's Not Dead'

Ashton Kutcher broke the shocking news to his That '70s Show costars that Tanya Roberts' death was incorrectly announced

Ashton Kutcher took it upon himself to deliver some shocking news to his That '70s Show costars.

As news broke that actress Tanya Roberts was still alive on Monday evening — hours after her publicist and partner had confirmed her death — some cast members from the hit show had already payed tribute to Roberts on Twitter. The actress starred as Laura Prepon's character's mother in the sitcom.

That's when Kutcher stepped in to set the record straight.

Topher Grace was the first tweet Kutcher responded to after the actor, who played lead character Eric Forman, eulogized Roberts on Twitter earlier on Monday.

"I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge," Grace wrote alongside a photo of Roberts.

"yo bro she's not dead," Kutcher replied hours later after news broke.

Grace then responded with a GIF of Kutcher's character Michael Kelso throwing his arms up in the air in celebration.

Minutes later, Kutcher replied to costar Debra Jo Rupp, who had also mourned Roberts death on Twitter earlier in the day. Rupp, who played Eric's mom Kitty Forman, shared a photo of herself with Roberts on the show.

"Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh. She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of 70’s we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together. She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times.I loved her. RIP beauty," Rupp wrote.

"dj she's still alive," Kutcher replied a few hours later.

Rupp then copied Grace, sharing the same GIF of Kelso throwing his arms up in the air.

Roberts was hospitalized on Dec. 24 after she collapsed.

On Sunday, her rep told TMZ that the actress had died earlier that day.

Her boyfriend later told the outlet that he was able to be with Roberts in what he believed to be her final moments.

"As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes. I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time. Tanya had the most beautiful eyes," O'Brien said.

Roberts famously starred in the James Bond film A View to a Kill playing Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of Christopher Walken's villain, Max Zorin, in the 1985 movie. She starred opposite Roger Moore in his last appearance as the iconic British spy.