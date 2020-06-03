Ashton Kutcher Tearfully Explains Why People Saying All Lives Matter ‘Should Be Educated’

The actor recounted a recent teachable moment he shared with his 3-year-old son Dimitri to illustrate why saying "all lives matter" is "missing the point"

Ashton Kutcher is hoping to reach the minds of people who still stand by "all lives matter" as a counterpoint to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Tuesday, the actor, 42, posted a video on Instagram in which he explained why stating "all lives matter" is counterproductive after he received an influx of the comment on a previous post. Kutcher said those commenters shouldn't be "canceled," but "they should be educated."

"We all agree all lives matter," he said in the two-minute clip. "I had a really poignant experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why black lives matter."

Kutcher — who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and son Dimitri Portwood, 3, with wife Mila Kunis — said bedtime in his household typically consists of stories read aloud. When his daughter got first dibs on the bedtime story, Dimitri asked why he couldn't go first.

"Tonight, as we were reading her book, my son says, 'Wait, why don't I get to go first?'" recalled Kutcher. "And Mila said, 'Because girls go first,' and he said, 'Yeah, but boys go first.' And I looked at him, and I said, 'No, girls go first.'"

"And I said, 'You know why girls go first?'" added Kutcher of the parenting moment. "'For you and me, girls go first, and the reason why is for some boys, girls don't get a go at all.'"

Kutcher then used the teachable moment as a comparison to the conflicting points of view on Black Lives Matter.

"I think what folks that are writing 'all lives matter' need to understand is that for some people," said Kutcher as he got emotional, "for some people, black lives don't matter at all. So for us, black lives matter."

"So while you may have the best intentions in saying 'all lives matter,'" he continued, "remember, to some people black lives don't matter at all."

Kutcher captioned the clip: "#Blm vs #Alm understanding why saying ‘all lives matter’ is missing the point. #blacklivesmatter."

A number of celebrities are shutting down people who proclaim "all lives matter." Billie Eilish posted a powerful message on the subject, clarifying that the slogan "does not mean other lives don't" matter.

"Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling. And still your skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realize and nobody is saying that makes you better than anyone," the Grammy winner, 18, wrote on Instagram. "It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color!!! You are privileged!!"

She added: "The slogan of #blacklivesmatter does not mean other lives don’t. It’s calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don’t f—ing matter!!!!!! And they f—ing do!!!!!!”

