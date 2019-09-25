Ashton Kutcher Seemingly Responds to Demi Moore's Cheating Allegations: 'Life Is Good'

Ashton Kutcher is holding back from making any direct response to ex-wife Demi Moore‘s bombshell allegations regarding their past marriage.

The actor, 41, tweeted what appeared to be a reaction to Moore’s allegations of cheating and threesomes, in which he wrote, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “Life is good -Larry Kutcher,” a quote he attributed to his father, Larry.

Kutcher’s tweets come after Moore, 56, alleged he cheated on her twice before they divorced in 2013. The two began dating in 2003 and married in 2005.

Life is good -Larry Kutcher — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

PEOPLE is out to Kutcher for comment.

In her new memoir Inside Out, Moore writes she “went into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman he wanted his wife to be” — which included fulfilling his alleged desire for a threesome.

RELATED: Demi Moore Says She and Ashton Kutcher Are ‘Friendly’ But ‘Not Hanging Out’ as She Releases Memoir

“I put him first,” Moore says in the book. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

She says the two had threesomes that left her with feelings of “shame.”

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore Victor Boyko/GC/Getty

“They were good people, but it was still a mistake,” Moore writes of the people she says she and Kutcher had sexual relations with. “I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault.”

Moore claims their threesomes caused Kutcher to stray from their relationship.

“Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done,” Moore writes of her former husband’s alleged cheating.

On Monday, Moore told Good Morning America‘s Diane Sawyer she “lost me” after her split from Kutcher.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Moore’s Bitter Ashton Kutcher Breakup ‘Played Havoc with Her Self-Confidence’: Source

“I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself,” she said.

Kutcher has kept a relatively low-key profile amid the revelations from Moore’s memoir. He and wife Mila Kunis stepped out for a date night at an LA Dodgers game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The two smiled as they watched the game and posed with tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Kutcher and Kunis starred together in That ’70s Show and married in 2015. They share two children: daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

Inside Out is now available for purchase.