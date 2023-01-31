Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated

"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 31, 2023 01:09 PM
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in 2022. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance.

In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore.

" 'Was I?' " the Your Place or Mine actor recalled asking Kunis, 39.

" 'Yeah, you were an a------ for a good two years,' " she said at the time, according to Kutcher.

Ashton Kutcher Esquire Magazine
Ashton Kutcher for Esquire. Billy Kidd

Not that Kutcher disagrees, necessarily — but they might have different ideas about the timing.

Earlier in his interview, while discussing his career taking off in the early 2000s, Kutcher said of that time period, "I was an a------."

Now, the actor couldn't be more grateful for Kunis, whom he said "is so much cooler than" him.

"The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her," Kutcher told Esquire. "Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her."

Ashton Kutcher Esquire Magazine
Ashton Kutcher on the cover of Esquire. Billy Kidd

Another big ingredient? "We already knew all of each other's dirt," he joked of himself and Kunis.

The two began dating in early 2012, 13 years after they met as on That '70s Show. They welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014, married in July 2015 and welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.

Elsewhere in his Esquire profile, Kutcher reflected on how "lucky" he feels in his life, considering its trajectory and his support system.

"And when you feel that lucky and fortunate and you have some self-awareness, you realize you didn't do it on your own. I didn't do any of this on my own," he said.

