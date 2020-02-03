Ashton Kutcher Says It's 'All Good' with Ex-Wife Demi Moore — But 'We Don't Hang Out'

Ashton Kutcher has no hard feelings for ex-wife Demi Moore.

During an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the actor opened up about the former couple’s current relationship following the release Moore’s revealing memoir, Inside Out, late last year.

“Ah… We don’t hang out. You know. It’s all good, we don’t hang out,” Kutcher, 41, told Maron. “I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls. It was eight years.”

“There’s no badness,” he added.

Kutcher revealed that he’s still in touch with Moore’s daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26. (Moore shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis.)

“I loved them and I’m never gonna stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they’re pursuing,” Kutcher said.

“At the same time, I’m not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect for Bruce and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” he added. “So if they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not gonna force it upon them, but they all do and it’s great.”

Moore, 57, and Kutcher first began dating in 2003 after they met at a dinner party. The actress was in her 40s, while Kutcher was 15 years younger. They wed in 2005 but divorced in 2013.

In September, Moore published a bombshell memoir that detailed allegations of infidelities and threesomes during her eight-year union with Kutcher, and that she suffered a miscarriage at six months which caused her to spiral into abusing alcohol and Vicodin.

At the time that the book was first published in September, Moore said that her relationship with Kutcher, who never commented on the allegations, was “friendly.”

“We have some things that overlap. It’s friendly. But we’re not…hanging out,” she told WSJ. Magazine.

After his split from Moore, Kutcher married his former That ’70s Show costar Mila Kunis, 36, in 2015. A source told PEOPLE that Moore’s book and its revelations did not impact Kutcher’s current relationship with Kunis at all.

“Nothing came out in this book that Mila did not already know,” the insider said at the time. “There was no shock, there was no surprise. Did Ashton love the book? No, of course not. Did it impact their marriage at all? No, of course not.”

The source continued: “Ashton has never spoken about her. He hasn’t talked about her since the divorce, and he never will. He respects that she’s a mother with a family.”

Kutcher and Kunis share daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2, and the couple have been focusing on their children rather than Moore’s book, another source said.

“Mila and Ashton are very much in love and have a strong and committed relationship,” an insider close to Kunis told PEOPLE last year. “Neither is in favor of adverse publicity, but the book and Demi’s TV promotions didn’t do anything to shake their strong bond and love for each other and their children.”