Rumer Willis Once Called Ashton Kutcher a 'Heartthrob' — What Else They've Said About Each Other

Rumer Willis and Ashton Kutcher have stayed pretty friendly since the actor split from her mother, Demi Moore, in 2011.

The two made headlines on Wednesday when a legal filing first obtained by The Blast revealed the That 70s Show actor, 40, had signed over his Los Angeles home to his former stepdaughter.

While the two haven’t been spotted together since Kutcher separated from Moore, 55, his wife Mila Kunis, 35, opened up about the actor’s relationship with Moore’s three daughters with Bruce Willis, including Scout and Tallulah, on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in July.

“They had, like, a normal, real relationship,” Kunis said. “They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life. He was younger but he loved those kids.”

Here’s everything Kutcher and Willis, 30, have said about the other.

Childhood Crush

In a 2009 interview with the Daily Mail, she said, “When Ashton came into our lives, he was just an extension of our family. He’s like a friend as well as a stepdad.”

“We talk about everything — auditions, boyfriends, family,” she added. “He understands more than my parents sometimes because he’s closer to my age.”

She admitted then that she had harbored a crush on the actor when she was a child.

“Ash was a heartthrob to me,” she said. “I had pictures of him on my wall at boarding school and I remember my mom saying that her new ‘friend’ Ashton was going to come and hang out with us.”

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis with their family in 2008 Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I said, ‘Who, wait — Ashton Kutcher?’ And I kind of freaked out a little bit,” Willis explained. “I definitely blushed.”

Willis recalled her crush in another interview in 2015 with Howard Stern in which she said it was strange when Kutcher began dating her mother.

“It was definitely weird for a minute,” she said. Despite any initial awkwardness, Willis said, “I have to commend him. He was a really great stepfather and the perspective changed very quickly.”

The Two Are Still in Touch

After Kutcher and Kunis welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt, Willis revealed she congratulated him on his new baby.

“I reached out to him when he had the baby, which is so awesome,” she told Access Hollywood in 2014. “I saw photos of her. She’s very cute. I realized the other day, he was a year younger than me when he and my mom started going out.”

“It would be like me meeting someone who already had three teenage kids, kind of going into that situation was crazy,” she added.

Raising Moore’s Daughters Prepared Kutcher for Fatherhood

The Two and a Half Men actor said raising three teenage girls alongside Moore definitely helped him prepare for fatherhood.

After welcoming Wyatt, Kutcher reminded the cohosts of The Talk of his role as stepdad to Moore’s daughters saying, “I’ve been a parent to teenage girls before in my life and so I have experience with girls and experience with that from like age 7 till like 25.”

Kutcher, Moore and Willis Philip Ramey/Corbis/Getty

In an interview with Stern, Kutcher explained in detail, “The first time I became a dad, I was 25 years old, and Demi had her three daughters, and Tallulah was I think 8, and Rumer was 13, the oldest, and Scout was like 9.”

“I loved those kids like my own kids and I helped raise them until Tallulah was 18 when we got divorced,” he added.

Always There for Each Other

Willis opened up about her struggles with body image, being bullies and dealing with insecurities in an essay for Glamour in 2015.

A proud Kutcher shared the link and congratulated her on his Facebook page, writing, “It’s amazing that you’re telling your story and speaking up for other women.”

Willis filed court documents on August 3 in which she stated that the co-ownership of the home they both signed for had ended. The home now belongs exclusively to the 30-year-old actress. Kutcher and Moore divorced in November 2013 after an eight-year marriage.

The actor later remarried Kunis in 2015, and share 3-year-old Wyatt and 1-year-old son Dimitri.