Ashton Kutcher Reveals Wife Mila Kunis Talked Him Out of Joining Next Virgin Galactic Space Flight

Ashton Kutcher won't be heading to space any time soon.

Days after billionaire Richard Branson made a historic flight to the edge of space aboard his Virgin Galactic ship for the first time, Kutcher revealed he previously had a ticket to join the next mission. Until his wife Mila Kunis made him reevaluate the risk.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher, 43, told Cheddar News. "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."

Still, Kutcher is optimistic, saying, "But at some point, I will be going to space."

Branson, along with five other team members, boarded the VSS Unity spacecraft around dawn to embark on the company's first fully crewed flight test, a mission dubbed "Unity 22."

The group took off from the company's spaceport in Sierra County, New Mexico, shortly before 8:00 a.m. local time, to start the approximately 60-minute journey to and from suborbital space. The flight was live-streamed from the company's website and across their various social media channels.

Mothership Aircraft VMS Eve, named after Branson's mother, first carried spacecraft VSS Unity to the appropriate altitude of about 50,000 ft. Unity then detached and fired its engine, eventually bringing the astronauts over 50 miles above the ground, which NASA deems as the edge of space.

While still descending, Branson issued a statement to those following along. "Now I'm looking down at our beautiful spaceport. Congratulations to everybody for creating such a beautiful, beautiful place," he said. "Congratulations to all of our team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard, hard work to get us this far."