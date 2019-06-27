Ashton Kutcher Reunites with Former Stepdaughter Rumer Willis at Los Angeles Bar

Ashton Kutcher and former step-daughter, Rumer Willis, are still as close as ever.

On Tuesday, photographers spotted the smiling former stepfather and stepdaughter as they stepped out for a group of drinks with friends at the Black Market Bar in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The two have stayed friendly since the actor split from Willis’ mother, Demi Moore, in 2011.

Kutcher, 41, kept it casual wearing grey sneakers, jeans and a dark, button-down shirt layered with a matching sweater — a look he accessorized with another blast from the past, his signature trucker hat.

Rumer, 30, rocked white Nike high tops, a light-colored sweater over olive-green pants. Across her chest, she carried a black and white-patterned fanny pack. The dark-haired beauty added some gold hoop earrings to her look, and had two beaded bracelets on her wrist.

It’s been six years since Kutcher and Moore’s divorce was officially finalized.

The pair, who had a 15-year age difference, were married from September 2005 to November 2013, thought they separated in 2011 prior to divorcing. The famous couple got together not long after Moore, 56, divorced ex-husband Bruce Willis, 64. At the time they wed, Kutcher was 25 and became step-dad to Moore’s three kids, daughter Scout Willis, 27, Tallulah Willis, 25, and Rumer.

“I loved those kids like my own kids,” he told Howard Stern in 2015. “I helped raise them until Tallulah was 18 when we got divorced.”

RELATED: Rumer Willis Once Called Ashton Kutcher a ‘Heartthrob’ — What Else They’ve Said About Each Other

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher and Rumer Willis MIAN/BACKGRID

That bond has clearly remained, with Kutcher even sharing a Glamour essay the 30-year-old wrote in 2015 about her her struggles with body image, being bullied and dealing with insecurities.

“It’s amazing that you’re telling your story and speaking up for other women,” Kutcher wrote on his Facebook page, reposting the link and congratulating her.

Back in September 2018, Kutcher and Willis made headlines when it was revealed that he had signed over a 2-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,800-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills to his former stepdaughter. They had originally co-owned the property, after buying it together in 2009 for $971,500.

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis in 2008 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Kutcher remarried in July 2015, wedding former That ’70s Show costar, Mila Kunis. And it turns out, being a parent to Willis and her siblings helped teach the actor how to be a dad to the two kids he now has with Kunis – their daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

“He was younger but he loved those kids,” Kunis told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast in July 2018. “They had, like, a normal, real relationship … They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life.”