Ashton Kutcher Praised Harry Styles' Karaoke Before Knowing He Was a Singer: I Felt 'So Dumb'

Ashton Kutcher may not have been a Directioner, but nobody can say he doesn't have good taste.

The Your Place or Mine star, 44, revealed a slightly embarrassing anecdote to Esquire about how he first met Harry Styles during a karaoke party thrown by his and wife Mila Kunis' neighbor, "an extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today."

"And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song ... I'm like, 'Oh my god. It's bananas,' " he recalled. "So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. And we're like, 'Man, I got to tell you something, you're a ringer. You're like a karaoke ringer. You're really good, like really good.' "

"He's like, 'Thanks, man. Thank you, I really appreciate that.' So we go to our friend and we go, 'God, that guy was really good, huh?' And they're like, 'It's Harry Styles.' And I was like, 'Who's that?' Mila's like, 'It's the guy from the boy band. He's a professional singer.' "

"Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk. He's a professional singer. And we're trying to tell him he's a good singer. And I feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I'm sorry Harry Styles, but you're really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good," Kutcher added.

He and Kunis, 39, tied the knot in 2015, years after playing onscreen high school sweethearts Kelso and Jackie on That '70s Show, which ran for 8 seasons from 1998 to 2006. They share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and 6-year-old son Dimitri Portwood.

Last year, the Kunis/Kutcher family made $10.4 million for their marital home in the exclusive Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, which has included Adele, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and John Legend among its residents.

After finding fame as part of One Direction, Styles, 29, dropped his self-titled solo debut album in 2017. He won his first Grammy Award in 2021, and he's nominated for six more at this weekend's awards show, where he's set to perform.