Ashton Kutcher Praised Harry Styles' Karaoke Before Knowing He Was a Singer: I Felt 'So Dumb'

"Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk," Ashton Kutcher recounted of complimenting Harry Styles on his karaoke performance before knowing who the One Direction alum was

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 4, 2023 02:36 PM
Published on February 4, 2023 02:36 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Ashton Kutcher attends World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); British singer and actor Harry Styles arrives for the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 1, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Ashton Kutcher may not have been a Directioner, but nobody can say he doesn't have good taste.

The Your Place or Mine star, 44, revealed a slightly embarrassing anecdote to Esquire about how he first met Harry Styles during a karaoke party thrown by his and wife Mila Kunis' neighbor, "an extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today."

"And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song ... I'm like, 'Oh my god. It's bananas,' " he recalled. "So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. And we're like, 'Man, I got to tell you something, you're a ringer. You're like a karaoke ringer. You're really good, like really good.' "

"He's like, 'Thanks, man. Thank you, I really appreciate that.' So we go to our friend and we go, 'God, that guy was really good, huh?' And they're like, 'It's Harry Styles.' And I was like, 'Who's that?' Mila's like, 'It's the guy from the boy band. He's a professional singer.' "

"Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk. He's a professional singer. And we're trying to tell him he's a good singer. And I feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I'm sorry Harry Styles, but you're really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good," Kutcher added.

He and Kunis, 39, tied the knot in 2015, years after playing onscreen high school sweethearts Kelso and Jackie on That '70s Show, which ran for 8 seasons from 1998 to 2006. They share daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and 6-year-old son Dimitri Portwood.

Last year, the Kunis/Kutcher family made $10.4 million for their marital home in the exclusive Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, which has included Adele, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and John Legend among its residents.

After finding fame as part of One Direction, Styles, 29, dropped his self-titled solo debut album in 2017. He won his first Grammy Award in 2021, and he's nominated for six more at this weekend's awards show, where he's set to perform.

