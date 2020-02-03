Ashton Kutcher Says He'll Never 'Stop Loving' Ex Demi Moore’s Daughters: I Helped 'Raise' Them

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Philip Ramey/Corbis/Getty

Ashton Kutcher will always be there for ex-wife Demi Moore’s daughters.

Kutcher, who was married to Moore for eight years before they divorced in 2013, spoke about his relationship with the actress, 57, and her three daughters on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

While Kutcher, 41, said his relationship with Moore was “good” but they “don’t hang out,” he shared that he does make a “conscious effort to stay in touch” with her daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26.

“It was eight years,” he said of his relationship with Moore and her children, adding that he first came into their lives when they were still very young.

“Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating,” he said, noting that they were still young when he and Moore split. “When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”

Moore and Kutcher first began dating in 2003 when the actress was in her 40s, while Kutcher was 15 years younger.

RELATED: Demi Moore ‘Has Done a Great Job of Recovery’: She Wants to ‘Be There for Her Girls’

Given that he was a huge part of their lives growing up, Kutcher said he’s “never going to stop loving them.”

“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” he said. “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

The actor went on to point out that as he’s not their father, he would never force Moore’s children to stay in contact with him.

“I think you try…but at the same time I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis], and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” Kutcher explained. “If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

Mila Kunis, who has two children with Kutcher, whom she married in 2015, previously spoke about his relationship to Moore’s children.

“He was younger but he loved those kids,” she told Maron on his podcast in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher Has ‘Pretty Much Ignored’ Demi Moore’s Revealing Memoir: ‘He Has Moved On’

Last year, Moore revealed some of her most intimate moments with Kutcher in her tell-all memoir Inside Out, including allegations of infidelities and threesomes during their eight-year union.

At the time that the book was first published in September, Moore said that her relationship with Kutcher, who never commented on the allegations, was “friendly.”

“We have some things that overlap. It’s friendly. But we’re not…hanging out,” she told WSJ. Magazine.