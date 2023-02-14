Ashton Kutcher Says He Almost Named a South Pole Mountain After Wife Mila Kunis: 'It Was Wild'

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Your Place or Mine star talked about suggesting the name "Mount Mila" during a South Pole trip

By
Published on February 14, 2023 09:17 AM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ashton Kutcher is moving mountains for his wife Mila Kunis — well, at least trying to name one after her!

The 45-year-old actor talked about the romantic gesture while promoting his new film, Your Place or Mine, on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Discussing a trip to the South Pole he once took to help with an autoimmune condition, Kutcher said he met a man who asked if he wanted to climb a mountain, to which he agreed.

"We get to the top and he said, 'You're the first person that has ever climbed this mountain. You get to name it,' " he recalled to host James Corden. "I was like, 'Okay really? It's Mount Mila.' And he says 'No, no, it's bad luck to name it after another person, so don't do that.' "

Kutcher shifted gears and named it "Awesome" in Russian. Kunis, 39, was born in the Ukraine and grew up speaking Russian.

"So I got to name a mountain while I was there," the entrepreneur added. "It was wild."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in 2022. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED GALLERY: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams Fly to Italy "Because She Wanted Italian for Dinner" and More Sweet Displays of Affection

Expanding on what brought him to Antarctica in the first place, Kutcher further discussed his health.

"I had a weird autoimmune disorder three years ago," he said. "So last year, I was like, 'I am just going to push myself to the end of my physical capacity in every form.' "

"I went to the South Pole, I ran a marathon, I went Running Wild with Bear Grylls," the former model continued to Corden, 44, of his personal mental and physical journey. "I was just going to push it as far as I can just to get the self-confidence that I'm fully back, which I am."

And after a long break from romantic comedies, Kutcher currently has a No. 1 movie on Netflix with Reese Witherspoon, Your Place or Mine.

"Her character lives in Los Angeles, has a kid, and I'm in New York," he shared of the film about two long-distance best friends who decide to swap homes. "By switching lives, they realize they maybe should have been together all along."

RELATED VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher Makes His Return to Rom-Coms in Reese Witherspoon's Netflix Film Your Place or Mine

The audience, along with fellow guests Quinta Brunson and Cara Delevingne, clapped after a clip was played of Kutcher and Witherspoon's flirty characters on a video call.

Earlier this month, Kutcher made headlines following the film's premiere when his wife teasingly commented on how "awkward" he looked on the carpet with her pal Witherspoon — a little hunched over with his hands in his pocket. He later explained it was on purpose.

"Here's the thing: If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her," Kutcher said during a guest spot on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

He added, "Like, the rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her."

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher arrives for the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" held at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE about Your Place or Mine in December 2022, Kutcher said signing up for the film was an "easy" decision, as he "finally got the opportunity" to collaborate with Witherspoon, 46, and writer/director Aline Brosh McKenna, "two women I have wanted to work with for years."

The film is co-produced by McKenna, 55, plus Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Lauren Neustadter and Witherspoon, the latter of whom Kutcher said working with "is like hanging out with a best friend."

"We just had fun!" he raved of their time on set. "I can talk to Reese about anything — acting, business, kids, media, football. She's always game."

And Witherspoon couldn't have agreed more, telling PEOPLE of Kutcher, "I think he's so funny. We have a very similar sense of humor and timing."

Your Place or Mine is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Feb 2023
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Awkward on Red Carpet with Reese Witherspoon to Avoid 'Affair' Rumors
Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere
Ashton Kutcher Says Red Carpets Are Difficult Because He's 'Hard of Hearing' After Vasculitis Battle
Mila Kunis arrives at the FOX's "Family Guy" 400th Episode Celebration; Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for Looking 'So Awkward' on Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Ashton Kutcher Says His Kids Are 'Excited' About Phone Calls, Reese Witherspoon's Joke 'Ugh, It's Mom'
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Why Reese Witherspoon Thought Ashton Kutcher Was a 'Quirky Guy' the First Time They Met
Ashton Kutcher, young/old
Ashton Kutcher Had to 'Mow' Chest Hair, Do Sit-ups for Scene as 20 Year Old in 'Your Place or Mine'
Denzel Washington, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Recalls Parking Denzel Washington's Porsche as Teen Intern: 'Stripped All the Gears'
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Double Talk
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Open Up About Raising 'Resilient' Kids
Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere
Ashton Kutcher Says Being a Dad Is the 'No. 1 Role I Will Ever Play': 'The Most Important'
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Ashton Kutcher attends World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); British singer and actor Harry Styles arrives for the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 1, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Ashton Kutcher Praised Harry Styles' Karaoke Before Knowing He Was a Singer: I Felt 'So Dumb'
Rachel Lindsay Credits Ashton Kutcher with Her Bachelorette Marriage
Rachel Lindsay Credits Ashton Kutcher for Helping Her Find Husband Bryan on 'The Bachelorette' : 'It Worked'
Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd How Do You Know - 2010 Director: James L Brooks Columbia Pictures USA Scene Still Comment savoir
Reese Witherspoon Once Recapped Her Movie's Entire Plot to Passengers When It Stopped Playing on a Flight
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher attend GQ's The Gentlemen's Ball at The Edison Ballroom on October 27, 2010 in New York City
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's Relationship: A Look Back
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Switch Lives in Your Place or Mine Rom-Com Trailer
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Play Best Friends Who Swap Lives in 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Your Place or Mine First Look
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in First Look at Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' : We 'Had Fun'