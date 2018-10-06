Now that’s what we call passion!

While out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were spotted packing on the PDA with a steamy kiss on the lips.

Kutcher, 40, was dressed casually for the pair’s outing, wearing a baggy green long-sleeve top, a pair of dark jeans and black sneakers. The Spy Who Dumped Me star, 35, also kept things low-key, opting for a black-and-white top, jeans and white sneakers.

The two actors, who have been married for three years, share two adorable children together: daughter Wyatt Isabelle, who just turned 4 earlier this week, and 1½-year-old son Dimitri Portwood.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with their children EPA/Tibor Illyes

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE in August that the two are still deeply in love with each other.

“They married their best friends and have continued to grow in their relationship by openly communicating and keeping their heads out of the clouds,” said the insider.

“They are real people and have found true love, trust, friendship and honesty. They are a great example for others to follow,” the source added.

Although the pair first met on That ‘70s Show — where Kutcher became Kunis’ first kiss — it took several years before the pair reconnected as adults.

Opening up about the beginning of their romantic relationship, Kunis revealed that things didn’t start off so seriously between the pair.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Splash News Online

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out,” the actress said during an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in July. “We were just like, let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.”

What began as a casual relationship inevitably escalated to something more serious. After attempting casual hookups, Kunis took charge when she realized her feelings for Kutcher after he told her about someone he was dating.

“I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” she told Maron. “I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m just going to walk away before it becomes too much.”

She added, “And he was like, ‘Got it.’ And the next day, he showed up to my house and was like, ‘Move in with me,’ and I said, ‘Okay.’ ”

But although the pair first got to know each other as costars, Kunis doesn’t think the pair could ever act together again.

“Not going to happen,” Kunis said during a recent interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. “I can’t look at him and not be like ‘What are you doing?’ …no, it’s weird,” she explained.

The couple married in July 2015 after getting engaged in February 2014 and welcoming daughter Wyatt that October. They later also welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.