Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Have a Baseball Date Night as Demi Moore Claims He Cheated

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis treated themselves to a date night amidst Kutcher’s ex-wife Demi Moore claiming in her new memoir that he cheated on her.

Kutcher, 41, and Kunis, 36, were photographed smiling and enjoying a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday, just three days before Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, is scheduled to hit shelves.

The couple, who married in 2015 and share two children together, kept their date low-key as Kunis wore a blue Dodgers T-shirt and a baseball cap with Kutcher wearing a white T-shirt and jeans and a navy baseball cap.

The two even posed with tennis legend Billie Jean King and her longtime partner Ilana Kloss.

Kutcher and Kunis’s outing comes as Moore opened up about her marriage to Kutcher and his alleged cheating, which she details in Inside Out.

According to The New York Times, the couple’s split came after Moore learned that Kutcher had allegedly cheated on her. The Times says Kutcher didn’t respond to their request for comment.

“I lost me,” Moore told Diane Sawyer on Monday’s Good Morning America of coping with the split. “I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself.”

Moore and Kutcher began dating in 2003 after meeting at a dinner with mutual friends and were married from 2005-2013.

The toll of their separation drove Moore to abuse substances like Vicodin and alcohol. As a result of her relapse, her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25 — stopped speaking to her. Her former husband, Bruce Willis, also pulled away, she said.

In 2012, the star was rushed to the hospital after smoking synthetic marijuana and inhaling nitrous oxide at a party.

“I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, ‘How did I get here?'” Moore told GMA, reflecting back on it all. “From where I started to what I’ve experienced, where I’ve been, how did I get here?”

The second part of Moore’s GMA interview will air on Tuesday — the same day her memoir, Inside Out, hits stores.