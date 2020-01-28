Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hold Hands as They Enjoy a Date Night at the Sundance Film Festival

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are making the most of some child-free time at the Sundance Film Festival.

The couple was photographed sitting together at the premiere of Kunis’ new film, Four Good Days, at the Eccles Center Theatre in Park, City Utah on Sunday.

The two — who tied the knot in 2015 and share two children: daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and son Dimitri Portwood, 3 — intertwined their arms together as they watched the film.

The actors kept their date style casual with Ashton, 41, donning a white T-shirt with a scarf while Kunis, 36, wearing a black, long-sleeve top with dark jeans and gold jewelry.

Though Kutcher was not pictured walking the red carpet, he did happily pose for a photo with his wife, her costar Glenn Close and Sundance Film Festival founder Robert Redford inside the theater.

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis George Pimentel/Getty Images

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Are ‘Very Much in Love’: Demi Moore’s Book Didn’t ‘Shake Their Bond’

Based on a Washington Post article by co-writer Eli Saslow, Four Good Days centers around the relationship between a mother named Deb (Close) and her estranged daughter Molly (Kunis), a recovering addict who has dropped out of her rehab program numerous times.

Four Good Days, directed by Rodrigo García, is Kunis’ first movie since 2019’s Wonder Park and 2018’s The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Kunis opened up about why she’s been very selective of her roles in recent years during a panel discussion for the movie over the weekend.

“I went for a very long time in my career doing certain kinds of movies and then I had kids and a family and took a minute off,” Kunis said, according to Yahoo. “I realized that for me to go and do work like this that encompasses your life, it has to be worth leaving your children [for], because I don’t see my family [during filming]. My kids are little.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher’s Reaction to Her Wanting to Be on ‘Real Housewives’

However, Kunis — a self-proclaimed fan of The Bachelor and Real Housewives franchise — joked about the idea of joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in October. Speaking with Andrea Savage on the comedian’s Grown-Up Woman podcast, the actress revealed that she once asked her husband what he would think if she joined the franchise, and Kutcher was less than enthusiastic about the prospect.

“I did ask my husband once, I was like, listen. Later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I’m like, just for like, a year. He was like… I would kill you.”