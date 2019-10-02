Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Are 'Very Much in Love': Demi Moore's Book Didn't 'Shake Their Bond'

It’s been just over a week since Ashton Kutcher’s ex Demi Moore released her bombshell memoir Inside Out which details allegations of cheating and threesomes during their eight-year-union— but despite the shocking revelations, Kutcher and his wife of four years Mila Kunis are taking the high road.

“Mila and Ashton are very much in love and have a strong and committed relationship,” says an entertainment source close to Kunis, 36. “Neither is in favor of adverse publicity, but the book and Demi’s TV promotions didn’t do anything to shake their strong bond and love for each other and their children.”

In her memoir (released Sept. 24), Moore, 56, who shares daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, with ex-husband Bruce Willis, also revealed that she became pregnant while she and Kutcher, 41, were still dating but miscarried at six months which led to her spiraling into a cycle of Vicodin and alcohol abuse.

Over the weekend, Kutcher and Kunis went to the “happiest place on Earth” following the publishing of the memoir. On Sunday, The Ranch actor shared a selfie on Instagram of himself and his wife smiling at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with the Sleeping Beauty Castle in the backdrop of their photo.

A source tells PEOPLE the couple’s kids — daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2 — were with them. “They were a very cute family,” the source said.

A business entertainment source close to Kutcher says the actor has moved on from the controversy.

“Ashton is not going to let someone else’s personal issues or remarks about him get in the way of his life,” says the source. “Ashton has enough on his plate. He has a great life now. That is what counts.”