Ashton Kutcher Makes His Return to Romcoms in Reese Witherspoon's Netflix Film Your Place or Mine

Kutcher has joined Witherspoon in the cast of the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine

Ashton Kutcher just signed up for his first romantic comedy in 10 years.

The That '70s Show alum, 43, has been cast alongside Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix film Your Place or Mine, according to Deadline. The movie is about two best friends living on opposite coasts, who swap houses for one life-changing week.

Kutcher is most known for his leading man roles in romantic comedies like No Strings Attached, What Happens in Vegas, A Lot Like Love and Just Married. His last turn in the genre was the star-studded 2011 Garry Marshall ensemble feature New Year's Eve, starring opposite Lea Michele. He came off a four-season run of his Netflix series The Ranch, which aired its finale last January.

Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, Cruella) wrote the screenplay and will make her feature directorial debut with the film. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are co-producing under the actress' Hello Sunshine banner, alongside Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films and their first-look deal with Netflix. McKenna will also produce through Lean Machine.

The casting announcement comes one day after Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine sold for $900 million to Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, with the backing of private equity firm Blackstone. She and CEO Sarah Harden will continue to run the company and remain equity holders, while joining the board of the new company.

In addition to producing Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere through the banner, they're currently working on Where the Crawdad's Sing and Legally Blonde 3, from a screenplay by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

"Today, we're taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women's lives globally," Witherspoon said of the deal. "I couldn't be more excited about what this means for our future. I am committed to continuing to create opportunity for filmmakers, authors and creators of all backgrounds and experiences to tell their stories in their own way, and to reach more audiences who will see that their stories matter."