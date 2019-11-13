Ashton Kutcher Has 'Pretty Much Ignored' Demi Moore's Revealing Memoir: 'He Has Moved On'

Demi Moore revealed some of her most intimate moments with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher in her tell-all memoir Inside Out, including allegations of infidelities and threesomes during their eight-year union

Kutcher, who’s now married to Mila Kunis, 36, has not commented but a source tells PEOPLE although he is not happy about Moore’s memoir, “he pretty much ignores it.”

For more on Demi Moore, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.

RELATED: Rumer Willis Admits She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Demi Moore’s Desire to Have a Kid with Ashton Kutcher

Image zoom Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

Moore, 57, and Kutcher, 41, first began dating in 2003 after they met at a dinner party. The actress was in her 40s, while Kutcher was 15 years younger. They wed in 2005 and divorced in 2013.

During their relationship, Moore had a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy. The loss, she wrote, in her book left her “empty, desperate, confused. . . . I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had.”

She began drinking again after being sober for two decades. In the book, Moore claims Kutcher questioned whether alcoholism was real or not.

On a Nov. 4 episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk she recalled, “Ashton said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism’s a thing. I think it’s about moderation.’ ”

Image zoom Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Victor Boyko/GC/Getty

But she quickly pointed out that Kutcher wasn’t to blame for her sobriety slip and instead says it was because of her own desire to “be that girl”: “I made my own story up, that he wanted somebody that he could have wine with. I wanted to be something other than who I am.”

Meanwhile, Kutcher has kept his focus on his work and raising his two kids with Kunis — daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

“He is busy with a full life and has moved on,” says the source.

* With reporting by Linda Marx