Ashton Kutcher Reveals Mila Kunis Threw His Birthday Party at the Bar of the California Shooting

Ashton Kutcher revealed his birthday party was held at the Borderline Bar where 12 people were shot and killed on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old actor celebrated his birthday in February and tweeted on Thursday that his wife, Mila Kunis, held a party for him at the bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

“My wife threw me a birthday party this year at the Borderline. Only reason we are alive is the shooter chose a different night,” the father of two tweeted. “My heart goes out to the victims. I’ll say it again… Gun Reform Now! Politicians need to stop standing behind the dollar & Protect the people!”

In a second tweet, Kutcher explained he “grew up a hunter” and “worked at a gun club pulling trap growing up.”

“[Nobody] is taking your guns!!!” he wrote. “Gun reform!!!!! Let it be a test. Your electorate doesn’t want to die when they go to church or a concert or a bar!”

The Ranch actor pointed out in a third tweet that “armed people” were shot and killed at the Borderline Bar.

“The BS rhetoric around arming more people to protect others is just that, BS! Armed people got killed last night! Gun Reform now!!!” he tweeted.

Kutcher also called out Ivanka Trump in a subsequent post, adding that her brother-in-law Joshua Kushner was at his birthday celebration. He pleaded with her to speak to her father, President Donald Trump.

“. @IvankaTrump your brother in law was at that birthday party. He could have just as easily been a victim,” Kutcher wrote. “You go to synagogues you could be a victim! Talk to your dad! Plead with your dad! Let this be your legacy! Gun Reform now!”

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Nobody is taking your gun or my gun. I can still go hunting. I can still protect my home. Gun Reform Now!” he continued.

The actor also called for mental health initiatives and revealed a friend had given him a gun as a gift outside of the Borderline Bar.

“This isn’t an either/or it’s a both! Support mental health initiatives & support Gun Reform Now!!” he tweeted. “My friend gave me a gun as a gift in the parking lot of the Borderline on my birthday. I’ve never shot it. I don’t think I ever will. [Heart emoji] to the families of the lost. Change is coming.”

Kutcher wrote an opinion piece on his website in October 2017 in which he called for gun reform after the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The actor wrote he grew up handling guns from a young age, taking a hunter’s safety course at the age of 12 and working at a gun range at 13.

“Any mental health professional will tell you it’s important to keep weapons out of the hands of people who want to harm themselves or others,” he wrote.

He continued, “So let’s create laws that stop people who have a higher chance of hurting themselves or others from getting a gun.”

Kutcher added he believed it was “far too easy to get a gun” and called for “stringent regulation” such as safety courses and training.

“The extreme sides of this argument are not and will not be feasible. We can’t continue to do nothing and we can’t ban all guns. So let’s have the dialogue and the negotiation, and let’s find the middle ground,” he wrote. “It may hurt a little bit for both sides to sacrifice a bit of their agenda, but at the end of the day we may actually see some progress.”

Approximately a dozen others were wounded in the attack, inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks during its weekly “College Country Night.” Shots were first reported at about 11:20 p.m., according to police. The gunman was later found dead in the bar of an apparent suicide.