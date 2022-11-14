Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Share Some Sweet Moments as They Watch Los Angeles Lakers Game

Couples who play together, stay together!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took date night courtside on Sunday, where they were lucky enough to witness an exciting 116-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

It's no big secret that Kunis, 39, and Kutcher, 44, are fans of the Los Angeles Lakers. Since they began dating a decade ago, the Crypto.com Arena (previously the Staples Center) in L.A. has been one of the longtime Lakers supporters' go–to date night locations.

The pair were spotted cuddling and laughing together during Sunday's game.

The That '70s Show couple first met on the set of the iconic sitcom that propelled them both to fame, but didn't begin dating until 2012. They were married in 2015, and now have two children together — son Dimitri, 5, and daughter Wyatt, 8.

Kunis and Kutcher often make headlines for their parenting philosophies, from their open-door policy to the celebrity bathing debate they accidentally ignited.

Most recently, the couple opened up about the "fully sustainable," solar-powered farm in their Beverly Hills home, which the stars have been using to give their kids' green thumbs — and work on their own. The Kunis-Kutchers are all about "leading by example."

"The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead," Kunis told C Magazine last month. "We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself.