Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Share Some Sweet Moments as They Watch Los Angeles Lakers Game

The couple were seen cuddling and laughing at the Sunday game

By
Published on November 14, 2022 01:11 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on November 13, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty

Couples who play together, stay together!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took date night courtside on Sunday, where they were lucky enough to witness an exciting 116-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

It's no big secret that Kunis, 39, and Kutcher, 44, are fans of the Los Angeles Lakers. Since they began dating a decade ago, the Crypto.com Arena (previously the Staples Center) in L.A. has been one of the longtime Lakers supporters' go–to date night locations.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend a basketball between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

The pair were spotted cuddling and laughing together during Sunday's game.

The That '70s Show couple first met on the set of the iconic sitcom that propelled them both to fame, but didn't begin dating until 2012. They were married in 2015, and now have two children together — son Dimitri, 5, and daughter Wyatt, 8.

Kunis and Kutcher often make headlines for their parenting philosophies, from their open-door policy to the celebrity bathing debate they accidentally ignited.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend a basketball between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Most recently, the couple opened up about the "fully sustainable," solar-powered farm in their Beverly Hills home, which the stars have been using to give their kids' green thumbs — and work on their own. The Kunis-Kutchers are all about "leading by example."

"The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead," Kunis told C Magazine last month. "We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself.

Related Articles
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's L.A. Home Has a 'Fully Sustainable' Farm: 'This Grand Idea'
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and Ashton Kutcher on Friday, November 4, 2022
Ashton Kutcher Chugs a Beer with Savannah Guthrie on 'Today' to 'Pre-Game' the NYC Marathon
mila-kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship Timeline
Mila Kunis; Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis Explains Why She and Ashton Kutcher Never Shut Their Bathroom Doors with Kids at Home
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California.
Filming 'That '90s Show' with Ashton Kutcher Made Mila Kunis More Nervous 'Than Anything Else in My Career'
Emily BLunt
Emily Blunt is All Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Miranda Kerr, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and More
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Celebrates the World Series, Plus Ellie Kemper, Ashton Kutcher, Lindsay Lohan and More
Mindy Kaling HBO Max Celebrates the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' with Homecoming Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2022
Mindy Kaling Gets Her Game On in L.A., Plus Sylvester Stallone, Katharine McPhee and More
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'Drunk' When He First Told Mila Kunis 'I Love You'
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Details 12-Lb. Weight Loss, Mila Kunis' Support While Training for NYC Marathon
Mary J Blige
Mary J. Blige Performs in Brooklyn, Plus Brad Pitt, Key & Peele, Bella Hadid and More
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wakes Up in N.Y.C., Plus Paul Rudd, Drew Barrymore and More
Ashton Kutcher arrives at the premiere of "Vengeance,", at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Vengeance", Los Angeles, United States - 25 Jul 2022
Ashton Kutcher Went on a 'Crazy 10-Day Road Trip' with Mila Kunis and Kids to National Parks
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Greets Fans in Georgia, Plus Megan Fox & MGK, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend and More