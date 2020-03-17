Ashley Tisdale Recreates High School Musical Dance in Quarantine — and Vanessa Hudgens Joins!

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Ashley Tisdale is taking a walk down memory lane while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress and singer posted a video to her Instagram and TikTok account doing a dance fans will know well — the choreography from the High School Musical song “We’re All in This Together.”

The video shows Tisdale singing and dancing along to the rousing final number, which sees all the movie’s major character put aside their differences and join in for a big dance. Tisdale played the fan-favorite popular girl Sharpay in the hit Disney Channel movie franchise.

The song also has a special meaning as Americans around the country — and people all over the world — are finding ways to cope with staying home in isolation in hopes of limiting the reach of the fast-spreading virus.

“If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂 hopefully this will brighten your day a little!” Tisdale, 34, wrote on Instagram.

Tisdale wasn’t the only alum getting in on the fun. After the actress posted her video on Instagram, former costar Vanessa Hudgens joined in with a twist.

Hudgens, 31, also posted her video from TikTok in the side-by-side feature, adding Tisdale’s to her own. But instead of joining in on the dance, Hudgens sang along while opening a bottle of wine and pouring it into a waiting glass.

“Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?” Hudgens wrote next to the compilation video.

People from all over the world are finding creative ways to stay entertained while in quarantine as the COVID-19 virus spreads rapidly.

Since mid-December, there have been over 185,000 reported cases and over 7,300 reported deaths. Though the virus originally impacted China and the surrounding countries, it has made its way over to Europe and North and South America in the last few weeks.

The U.S. now reports over 4,600 cases and 84 deaths.