Ashley Tisdale Calls Out Director Kevin Smith on Twitter for Scratching Her Car and Driving Away

Kevin Smith said Ashley Tisdale eventually ended up visiting his home to apologize for the incident

June 09, 2019

Ashley Tisdale had a bone to pick with Kevin Smith after a small fender-bender in their shared neighborhood.

The High School Musical star, 33, appeared to kickstart a brief tiff with Smith, 48, after she claimed he scratched her car and drove away.

“Thanks @ThatKevinSmith for scratching my mirror on my car and not stopping. Classy move neighbor!” Tisdale wrote on Twitter Saturday.

The Clerks director responded hours later, apologizing and tossing in a reference to her High School Musical character Sharpay Evans.

“Apologies – I drive like Cruella de Vil in the Hills! However, I *did * do a courtesy stop. Then when you pulled away first, I was like ‘That’s soooo Sharpay…,’ ” he joked.

Tisdale happily made up, responding, “HA! Apology accepted 😊.”

It’s unclear as to whether the actress and singer was joking in her first tweet, but that didn’t stop users – like Office Space actor Diedrich Bader – from calling out Tisdale for taking her gripe public.

“Maybe leave a note? This is an inappropriate way to do this,” Bader wrote.

Smith eventually followed up on the situation, revealing Tisdale wound up paying a visit to his house to apologize for the incident.

“So the incredibly sweet @ashleytisdale stopped by my house and tried to apologize,” he wrote. “I assured her that *I’m * the one who was driving like a Wildcat. Also told her I’d send my kid our Tweets. [Daughter Harley Quinn’s] response: ‘We saw Ashley in HighSchoolMusical Live!’ Ashley was like ‘Oh, maaan…’ ”

The fictional high school featured in the HSM franchise had a wildcat as the school mascot. Tisdale, meanwhile, toured with High School Musical: The Concert from 2006-07.

As viral incidents like this typically feature a photo of the parties involved, Smith also jokingly included a blank image that simply read, “I forgot to ask for a selfie.”

