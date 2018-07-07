Ashley Greene Is Married! Twilight Star Weds Australian TV Personality Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are officially married!

The Twilight actress, 31, and Australian TV personality tied the knot on Friday in San Jose, California.

Greene and Khoury wed in front of guests and famous friends including Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Rob Pattinson, Brittany Snow, Lauren and Aaron Paul, and Evan and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, as reported by Brides magazine.

The bride wore a custom back-bearing dress by Katie May for the ceremony, and later changed into a statement reception gown by Windi Williams-Stern, owner of Studio Unbiased.

The couple exchanged vows they’d written themselves during the nuptials.

Venturelli/Getty In December 2016, Khoury proposed at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls during a vacation to Australia and New Zealand. To announce the engagement, Greene shared footage of the exact moment Khoury got down on bended knee on her Instagram. “This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for,” Greene captioned the video. “You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.” Khoury, who is Hemsworth’s BFF, also shared the proposal video on his Instagram page with the caption: “I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury.” Two months after the engagement, Greene told PEOPLE that not much had changed in their relationship since she and Khoury are “best friends.” “I look down at my hand every once in a while and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m engaged’ which is crazy, but as always, we’re keeping it easy and fun and not stressing about anything that’s to come afterwards—we’re just enjoying this moment,” she said. Greene said she and Khoury, who have been dating since 2013, try to make sure that they’re being adventurous and that Khoury is “extremely romantic.” “The great thing about him and I is that we have a great open line of communication about where we are, what we want and where we want to go in the future,” she said. “So I feel like we’re kind of going along this path that feels right for us.” This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband A post shared by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

In July 2017, Greene told PEOPLE that she wasn’t in a rush to get married and called herself “probably the most untraditional bride.”

“I just want it to be fun for everyone involved versus it being this really strict wedding,” she said about their big day. “We’re at the age where a lot of our friends are getting married and many of them are stressed out. That’s just not how I want to enter into our union. We’re enjoying the honeymoon engagement stage.”