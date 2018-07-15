Ashley Greene Posts Snap from Nude Beach During Honeymoon with Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene is going au naturel.

The 31-year-old actress avoided tan lines by visiting a nude beach during her Hawaiian honeymoon with new husband Paul Khoury. She shared a black and white snap on Instagram, taken from behind.

“He keeps me wild and free,” she captioned the shot over the weekend, adding the hashtags #nudebeach, #whiteboycray and #honeymoon and tagging Khoury.

The couple also shared a few more peeks at their tropical getaway on social media, including a romantic shot of the duo kissing in front of a waterfall. Greene simply captioned the image, “#bliss.”

The Twilight star got into the island spirit by sporting a lei and an orange flower in her hair in a post from Sunday.

“Give me a flower to put in my hair. #IslandGirl,” she captioned the snap.

Khoury, who is a partner in Lokai, also admired his new wife in a portrait of her shared on his own Instagram page.

“I can’t describe the way this woman makes me feel,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #MrsKhoury and #honeymoon.

Greene and Khoury said “I do” with an emotional ceremony in San Jose, California, earlier this month.

“The ceremony was beautiful,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple came up with a unique way to decide who would read their vows first.

“Paul and Ashley [played] rock-paper-scissors to decide who would say their vows first during the ceremony,” the insider says. “Ashley ended up ‘losing’ and went first.”

It was a moment of fun, but the vows themselves were much more serious. “They wrote their own vows,” the source explains. “It was very emotional and there were definitely some tears.”

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Guests at the nuptials included Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel, Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren, and Evan Ross.

In December 2016, Khoury proposed at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls during a vacation to Australia and New Zealand. To announce the engagement, Greene shared footage of the exact moment Khoury got down on bended knee on her Instagram.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for,” Greene captioned the video. “You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

Khoury, who is best friends with Liam Hemsworth, also shared the proposal video on his Instagram page with the caption: “I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury.”