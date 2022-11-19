Ashley Greene Has Cullen 'Family Reunion' with 'Twilight' Costars Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone

The Cullens are back together again.

Ashley Greene recently had a Twilight reunion, sharing a selfie Saturday with her onscreen family Peter Facinelli and Jackson Rathbone. "Family reunion," wrote Greene, 35, with the photo on her Instagram Story.

She played clairvoyant vampire Alice Cullen in 2008's Twilight, based on the hit Stephenie Meyer book of the same name, followed by the sequels New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012).

Facinelli, 48, played Cullen patriarch Carlislie, who led a coven of vampires posing as his adoptive children, including Jasper Hale (played by Rathbone, 37), who was also secretly Alice's lover.

Greene admitted on her Twilight Effect podcast in April: "I had a big old crush on Jackson Rathbone while we were filming."

Greene Khoury/Instagram

"Within our first encounter, I was like, 'This dude's super cute and a Southern gentleman. … I was like, 'Okay, I'm into it.' He sings, he taught me how to swing dance," she recounted, adding: "And he's supposed to be my lifetime love onscreen, and I was like, 'This is gonna be easy.'"

The Bombshell actress said Rathbone "had to have known" about her crush, adding: "If he did know, he just wasn't into me."

She told PEOPLE it "wasn't always rainbows and sunshine on set" as she announced The Twilight Effect in February.

"We did this for five years and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there were kind of tiffs here and there," Greene said. "So, I think, it's one of those things where, for the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s."

Greene has since found her real life-time love in husband Paul Khory, with whom she tied the knot in July 2018. The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Kingsley Rainn, in September.