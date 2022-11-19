Entertainment Movies Ashley Greene Has Cullen 'Family Reunion' with 'Twilight' Costars Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone "I had a big old crush on Jackson Rathbone," Ashley Greene previously admitted of her Twilight onscreen lover on an episode of her Twilight Effect podcast By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 19, 2022 06:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Deana Newcomb/Summit Entertainment The Cullens are back together again. Ashley Greene recently had a Twilight reunion, sharing a selfie Saturday with her onscreen family Peter Facinelli and Jackson Rathbone. "Family reunion," wrote Greene, 35, with the photo on her Instagram Story. She played clairvoyant vampire Alice Cullen in 2008's Twilight, based on the hit Stephenie Meyer book of the same name, followed by the sequels New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012). Ashley Greene Had Crush on Twilight Costar Jackson Rathbone: 'If He Did Know, He Just Wasn't Into Me' Facinelli, 48, played Cullen patriarch Carlislie, who led a coven of vampires posing as his adoptive children, including Jasper Hale (played by Rathbone, 37), who was also secretly Alice's lover. Greene admitted on her Twilight Effect podcast in April: "I had a big old crush on Jackson Rathbone while we were filming." Greene Khoury/Instagram "Within our first encounter, I was like, 'This dude's super cute and a Southern gentleman. … I was like, 'Okay, I'm into it.' He sings, he taught me how to swing dance," she recounted, adding: "And he's supposed to be my lifetime love onscreen, and I was like, 'This is gonna be easy.'" The Bombshell actress said Rathbone "had to have known" about her crush, adding: "If he did know, he just wasn't into me." She told PEOPLE it "wasn't always rainbows and sunshine on set" as she announced The Twilight Effect in February. RELATED VIDEO: Kellan Lutz Has Been 'Reliving' the Twilight Movies by Introducing Them to His Wife "We did this for five years and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there were kind of tiffs here and there," Greene said. "So, I think, it's one of those things where, for the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s." Greene has since found her real life-time love in husband Paul Khory, with whom she tied the knot in July 2018. The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Kingsley Rainn, in September.