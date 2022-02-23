Greene's new podcast, The Twilight Effect, will be available on March 15

Ashley Greene Admits There 'Was a Lot of Ups and Downs' Making Twilight Films: 'We Were Like a Family'

Get ready to travel back to Forks, Twilight fans!

Ashley Greene, who plays Alice Cullen in the Twilight series will launch The Twilight Effect with Kast Media, a rewatch podcast for the beloved movies, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The podcast will launch its first two episodes on March 15 and will consist of 30 episodes total — releasing one per week. Greene, 35, will co-host the podcast with her best friend, Melanie "Mel" Howe and Twilight super-fan to answer burning questions about the series — including what went on behind the scenes.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Greene says filming the movies "wasn't always rainbows and sunshine on set."

Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe

"We did this for five years and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there were kind of tiffs here and there," she says. "So I think, it's one of those things where, for the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s."

She continued, "So you can imagine who you were in your 20s versus who you are now."

The idea for the podcast came about after Greene noticed a fan resurgence when the films were put on Netflix. "I feel like this is a sign," she recalls.

"To be able to kind of share this experience that we went through, I thought would be really fun," she says. "And it has been. It's been like, I remember so much, but then Peter [Facinelli, who plays Carlisle Cullen] remembers something else, and Kellan [Lutz, who plays Emmett Cullen] remembers something else. And so to have those conversations again has been really awesome."

The Twilight Effect Cover Art

Reflecting on the name, Greene thought, "Twilight has such an 'effect' on so many people" including her "co-stars" — so it just made sense!

"We'll reveal fun stuff like onset crushes, and then go deep dive into things, like how it positively and negatively affected their lives," she says.

Another element of the podcast will be re-watching the films, and Greene says that 10 years later, she can now watch from a "different perspective."

"I really hate watching myself, but it is like, now I can watch that and be like, 'Oh, that's baby Ashley.' It's different," she says. "It was interesting, because it was the first time in a long time that I've been able to watch myself and be like, 'Oh my God, how adorable.' Because I was so much younger, and I could see it more as Alice than I could before."

Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone in Twilight

A few cast members that fans can expect are Lutz, Nikki Reed and Facinelli — and Greene assures that fans will have the opportunity for engagement throughout.

And wondering if Greene was team Edward or team Jacob? "It was Edward."

"It was interesting while we were filming that there was this natural separation of vampires, werewolves, humans, because all of our scenes were generally separate. And so, of course, my alliance was to the vampires," she says.