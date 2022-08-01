See Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Star in First Trailer for Steamy Pandemic Slasher 18 & Over

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have a killer new project.

The real-life couple stars in the first trailer for horror movie 18 & Over shared exclusively with PEOPLE. A steamy slasher set during pandemic isolation, the film features a musical score by rapper G-Eazy, and Benson developed the story for the movie and serves as a producer.

Benson, 32, plays Vicky, a woman alone in a secluded cabin looking for an escape after going through a breakup. While there, she models in lingerie for her followers on a live-streaming adults-only website called 18 & Over — until she becomes terrorized by a masked murderer with a crowbar.

The ensemble cast also features Sky Ferreira, Luis Guzman, Winnie Harlow, Duke Nicholson, A$AP Nast, John Robinson, Paris Hilton, Lindsey Pelas, Pamela Anderson, Jon Foster and Jake Weary.

See Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Star in First Trailer for Steamy Pandemic Slasher 18 & Over Credit: Courtesy of Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films

The 18 & Over film comes with a unique release plan: as an exclusive NFT collection with artwork based on the characters in the film, and each NFT will come with a link to the collector's cut of the movie for two months. After that two-month period, a theatrical version will be made available to stream.

The collector's cut includes access to events, virtual hangouts, opportunities to meet the talent and director, and more.

Director Jimmy Giannopolous says in a statement, "With 18 & Over I wanted to make the kind of movie I would have snuck into as a teen. Slasher, stoner, sexy thriller and killer music. Playing on the nostalgia of my favorite '90s horror films, we truly made a terrifyingly fun film."

"Though the themes of isolation and obsession are as old as time, culture always breeds new ways for them to manifest," continues Giannopolous. "I'm really excited about this new way to distribute because we can connect with the audience so get your popcorn and let's discuss."